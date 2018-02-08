Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Iowa (UI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Iowa (UI) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for University of Iowa (UI), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Iowa (UI) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Iowa (UI) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Iowa (UI) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Iowa (UI) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Iowa City, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Iowa (UI), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Iowa City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Iowa (UI) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Iowa (UI) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Iowa (UI) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Iowa (UI) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Iowa City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Iowa (UI) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Iowa (UI)?

Below is a list of every University of Iowa (UI) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Iowa (UI) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Iowa (UI) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Iowa (UI) students!

What is city Iowa City, IA like?

Iowa City is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Iowa (UI).

Who are the tour guides for University of Iowa (UI) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Iowa (UI). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Iowa (UI) tours:

University of Iowa (UI), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Iowa (UI) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Iowa City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Iowa (UI) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:29
Meet brenda! and get ready to experience the university of iowa through her eyes
The University of Iowa is so much more than just corn! The students on campus are full of Hawk spirit and there is never a dull moment!
00:56
Welcome to the pentacrest!
Campus
The Pentacrest is the hub of campus includes the five main academic buildings where most Gen Eds are taught. This includes McLean Hall (Math), Schaeffer Hall (Science), Macbride Hall (History), Jessup Hall (Justices), and The Capitol Building. Fun Fact: Iowa City use to be the capitol of Iowa.
01:36
Catlett residence hall is catlit
Dorms
Catlett Residence Hall is the newest living addition on campus. Catlett includes a dining hall, midnight snack shack, and study rooms along with lounges. Each lounge has a beautiful view of the Iowa River. The residents who live here definitely say its CatLIT!
01:37
Brenda talks about the university of iowa weather, size, and more!
The University of Iowa is a pretty big school with about 25,000 undergrads. However, even though our population might be huge, the campus isn't too bad to walk. Its super easy to get around and takes about 10 minutes to get to any/all of your classes. We also have busses!!
00:23
Winter at iowa
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! During the winter here at Iowa it tends to snow, and while it may get pretty cold the students on campus tend to find ways to make it fun. You'll definitely see the occasional snowball fight, or students making snowmen. Especially in the Pentacrest!
01:52
Learn about student organizations and dance marathon
Student Organizations are a great way to get involved and make some friend on campus. All of the official listed organizations can be found on the university welcome page online. My favorite Student Org on campus is Dance Marathon. We donate and host a big event each year with the pediatric oncology patients from our University Children's Hospital. Its so much fun!
00:31
Check in with brenda at the dining hall
Food
Eat buffet its the college way. There are three dining halls on campus, two on the east side and one on the west side. Students can eat at whichever one they please and can eat however much they want! All of the food they serve is super good but I always recommend the dessert station!
01:24
Brenda talks about campus activities at university of iowa
The Campus Activities Board on campus sets up fun and entertaining events each week all over campus. Some previous events include visits from Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, and Jesse Eisenburg. Campus Activities Board (CAB) Also have weekly movie viewings of newly released films!
02:36
Check out the university of iowa library
Academics
The University Library is more than just books! The entire first floor is full of up to date interactive technology that makes studying much easier. It reminds me a lot of what the Google campus might look like! There are information desks on each floor for students who need help finding a book or just simply get lost. Its huge in there!
02:20
Recreation and wellness center
Go to the Rec, theres more to do than work out! We have an olympic size lap pool, diving platforms, work out classes, and a hot tub! (I spend most of My time in the hot tub). A membership to the Rec is included in your tuition, so check it out! You can even climb the tallest rock climbing wall in Iowa, Its right inside!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved