University of Kansas (UK) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Kansas (UK) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 75 tour videos for University of Kansas (UK), so you can expect to spend between 225 to 375 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Kansas (UK) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Kansas (UK) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Kansas (UK) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Kansas (UK) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lawrence, KS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Kansas (UK), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lawrence weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Kansas (UK) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Kansas (UK) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Kansas (UK) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Kansas (UK) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lawrence if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Kansas (UK) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Kansas (UK)?

Below is a list of every University of Kansas (UK) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Kansas (UK) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Kansas (UK) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Kansas (UK) students!

What is city Lawrence, KS like?

Lawrence is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Kansas (UK).

Who are the tour guides for University of Kansas (UK) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Kansas (UK). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Kansas (UK) tours:

University of Kansas (UK), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Kansas (UK) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lawrence and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Kansas (UK) in person.

01:38
How many students go the university of kansas
Sharing with you some numbers in regards to the student population at the university. the university keeps growing and keeps admitting more and more students . The university has a high acceptance rate of 90% as of 2016
01:45
University of kansas is considered a college town
Campus
I consider the university to be a college town! the university is a major population of the city, lawrence. There is much activities or outdoor stuff to do in the town but kansas city is only 30 mins away and most student go down there and have fun besides campus activities and events.
00:52
Most of your time will be spent on jayhawk boulevard
Campus
As a first or second year student, you will be spending most of your time on the jayhawk boulevard because that is where a lot of the more general classes are. The jayhawk boulevard is a more centralized location on campus and its a great walk
01:22
Watson library biggest library on campus
Academics
The watson library is the biggest library on the lawrence campus, it is famous for the stacks where a lot of students study!!! If you like to study in the library then this is an awesome place to visit
01:04
This is a video showing the engnieering building on my campus
Academics
So the engineering building has 3 different buildings joined together making it easier for students within the school to access all 3 buildings without having to step outside. The buildings not only accomodate classes but it aslo had offices, labs and research space.
00:57
This is what an engineering classrooms looks like
Academics
The school of engineering has it classrooms set up in a more discussion based settings. I love this style of teaching because it speeds up the process of working in-class problems and helps in maing friends
00:19
This is what a college classroom looks like!
Academics
Usually the size of classes vary from course to course but this is what a typical classroom looks like. Although it doesnt look discussion oriented, professors will pair you up in teams to work on problems.
02:05
Meet mitch!
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
02:06
Interview with mitch part 2
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
01:57
We have 12 seasons of weather
Campus
If you did not know, out here in the mid-west the weather is not always favorable, you can find students wearing thick jackets in late April when its supposed to be spring. Weather changes on a daily basis so its advisable to always have a jacket on you regardless
