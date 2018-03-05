Sign Up
Rutgers University-New Brunswick Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Rutgers University-New Brunswick is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Rutgers University-New Brunswick vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Rutgers University-New Brunswick campus by taking you around New Brunswick. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Rutgers University-New Brunswick in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Rutgers University-New Brunswick is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Rutgers University-New Brunswick people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Rutgers University-New Brunswick and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Rutgers University-New Brunswick in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Rutgers University-New Brunswick?

For your convenience, below is a list of Rutgers University-New Brunswick places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Rutgers University-New Brunswick on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Rutgers University-New Brunswick in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Rutgers University-New Brunswick virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Rutgers University-New Brunswick in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Rutgers University-New Brunswick and New Brunswick during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:32
Meet grant! welcome to rutgers!
Dorms
Welcome to the tour of Rutgers University-New Brunswick! Giving an introduction to the campus tour and your guide, Grant, Introduces himself.
01:06
Welcome to college avenue
Dorms
Introducing College Ave! Describing what's on College Avenue and showing it from where it begins at the northernmost part of College Ave. Campus.
00:47
College ave gymnasium
Campus
Introducing the College Ave. gym and the area around it.
00:51
About the two schools within the civic square building
Academics
walking around outside the planning and art schools
00:31
Showing off the civic square building
Academics
Walking into the Civic Square Building - home to the Urban Planning and Public Policy School (+Public Health and Health Admin.) and the Visual Arts arm to the Mason Gross School of the Arts.
00:47
Showing off livingston campus
Campus
a quick introduction to Livingston campus
00:56
The rutgers starbucks truck
Food
Introducing the Rutgers Starbucks Truck. One of two in the entire country, Rutgers has a traveling Starbucks truck that pops up on different campuses daily to offer fresh Starbucks products. Grant introduces and explains how awesome this truck is and how it's a staple to being a Rutgers student
00:59
Showing off alexander "club alex" library
Campus
Walking by and introducing the Alexander Library, the largest library on campus.
01:37
Approaching the academic building
Academics
Follow Grant as he walks over to the brand new academic building and talks about what it has to offer. Also, Grant introduces the Honors College for the next
00:18
Introducing scott hall
Campus
Introducing Scott hall, one of the main and probably the most well-known building on campus.
