How long do University of Mississippi (UM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 67 tour videos for University of Mississippi (UM), so you can expect to spend between 201 to 335 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Mississippi (UM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Mississippi (UM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Mississippi (UM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Mississippi (UM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as University, MS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Mississippi (UM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. University weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Mississippi (UM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Mississippi (UM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Mississippi (UM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Mississippi (UM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore University if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Mississippi (UM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Mississippi (UM)?

Below is a list of every University of Mississippi (UM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Mississippi (UM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Mississippi (UM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Mississippi (UM) students!

What is city University, MS like?

University is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Mississippi (UM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Mississippi (UM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Mississippi (UM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Mississippi (UM) tours:

University of Mississippi (UM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Mississippi (UM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, University and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Mississippi (UM) in person.

