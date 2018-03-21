Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Mississippi (UM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Mississippi (UM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 67 tour videos for University of Mississippi (UM), so you can expect to spend between 201 to 335 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Mississippi (UM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Mississippi (UM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Mississippi (UM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Mississippi (UM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as University, MS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Mississippi (UM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. University weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Mississippi (UM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Mississippi (UM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Mississippi (UM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Mississippi (UM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore University if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Mississippi (UM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Mississippi (UM)?

Below is a list of every University of Mississippi (UM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Mississippi (UM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Mississippi (UM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Mississippi (UM) students!

What is city University, MS like?

University is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Mississippi (UM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Mississippi (UM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Mississippi (UM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Mississippi (UM) tours:

University of Mississippi (UM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Mississippi (UM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, University and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Mississippi (UM) in person.

00:32
Welcome to ole miss!
Campus
I'm excited to be your Campus Reel Tour Guide! Sitting in The Circle, the very center of campus, I am excited to give you a tour of our amazing campus.
01:01
No privacy, but all the fun. meet aj
Campus
Ole Miss is a university but its a small campus. Hence, why I'm not surprised that I randomly ran into one of my friends while doing this video. Meet AJ, while he tells us about his major and a little bit about his academic building on campus.
01:49
Circling the circle
Campus
The Circle is the center of campus. The flagpole is the marker for the most central part of campus and is the easier way to find your way around campus. All academic classes are in the center portion of campus, and the circle is where freshman spend most of their time.
00:52
The lyceum: an outside perspective
Campus
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work.
04:03
The lyceum: an inside perspective
Campus
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work. This is an inside look at the Lyceum.
01:16
James meredith stood here too
Campus
Leaving the Lyceum and stepping into the Ellipse, this is where we find the James Meredith Statue and the front side of the library. James Meredith was the first African-American student to enter the University of Mississippi in 1962. There is a statue built in his honor to commemorate the profound moment of him walking through the Lyceum doors to register for classes.
00:54
It's called the ellipse. also, it's campaigning season
Campus
The Ellipse is the circular area behind the Lyceum where the James Meredith statue is. It's called the Ellipse because of its shape. There are also other buildings such as the Library, Graduate School, and Business School surrounding it. However, before that, IT'S CAMPAIGN SEASON!
04:54
Smells like campaign season to me!!!
It's you lucky day, it's campaign season which means that it's time for student elections. In the fall semester, personality elections take place for positions like Mr. Ole Miss, Miss Ole Miss, and Homecoming Queen. However, since it's spring, candidates are campaigning for Associated Student Body aka ASB (student governance) positions like President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Attorney General, and Judicial Chair. This is an exciting time for the campus and is definitely a rare sight to see since they only last for a short period of time. Join me in looking at the amazing boards each candidate have and hearing some encouraging and informative words about the week from a few of the candidates.
01:58
Okay, now actually onward to the business school... welcome to holman hall!
Academics
So, now to actually give you a tour of Holman Hall, or the outside at least. Holman Hall is the School of Business Administration which has majors including Marketing, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Management Information Systems, and much more. As the first accredited business school in the state of Mississippi, the University of Mississippi School of Business is among the top 20% in the nation. It's the second largest school of the university and is the home of one of my majors.
03:40
Business row is more than just business...
Campus
Although a little misleading, Business Row is for more than just the Business School. It is also the home to Connor Hall, the School of Accounting (which is #8 in the nation), the Trent Lott Institute for Public Policy + Leadership (one of the campuses three special programs), Weir Hall (the computer lab), and the Graduate School; which is where you can meet my friend Bre. Bre tells you a little bit about the graduate school building before we head over to find some student organization tables.
