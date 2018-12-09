How long do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbia, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?

Below is a list of every University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) students!

What is city Columbia, SC like?

Columbia is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC).

Who are the tour guides for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours:

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person.

