University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbia, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?

Below is a list of every University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) students!

What is city Columbia, SC like?

Columbia is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC).

Who are the tour guides for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) tours:

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person.

01:51
My introduction
Holly Kuldell Academics
My name is Holly Kuldell and this video introduces myself, my major and minor, my current job on campus, and an explanation of my future tour videos! I'm originally from Maryland but I go to the University of South Carolina and I'm so excited to show you around campus!
03:55
Interview with a student (saleena)
Holly Kuldell Campus
Saleena is a Junior Psychology Major and loves USC! She talks about how the academics range in intensity according to your major and how much fun tailgating is here. She also mentions her opinions on the Greek Life scene because she was in a sorority but decided it wasn't for her and dropped it.
04:23
Interview with a student (isabel)
Holly Kuldell Academics
Isabel is a freshman Marine Science major and absolutely loves it here! Her advice is to stay focused and studious while also having fun. She finds the school spirit here to be the best part of the school.
01:15
Quads: the horseshoe
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Horseshoe is one of the prettiest places on campus. The campus is in the city but this part reminds you of a more rural campus, so you get the best of both worlds. South Carolina oftentimes has nice sunny weather, and this area of campus is an easy place to enjoy it.
02:35
Landmarks: horizon garage at sunset
Holly Kuldell Campus
One "bucket list" item to do at U of SC is to watch the sunset on the top of Horizon parking garage. Unfortunately it was cloudy when I took videos, but from the months of May to November, it's sunny almost every day, giving us the most beautiful sunsets. The garage is in walking distance of many things on campus, including the library!
01:06
Landmarks: cocky statue
Holly Kuldell Campus
This new statue is a great place to take pictures and also perfect for if you want to meet someone somewhere outdoors because everyone knows where to find him! Your On-Campus tour makes a stop here too.
01:19
Quads: the fountain
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Fountain sits right in front of the Thomas Cooper library. There are benches around it to sit and relax, like many students do!
01:23
Thomas cooper library
Holly Kuldell Campus
Thomas Cooper Library is nice place to study but it does get insanely crowded during finals week and there is minimal parking close by which is frustrating for those of us who don't live on campus. I suggest renting study rooms in advance if you need a quiet space.
02:14
Dining halls: russell house
Holly Kuldell Food
Russell House Union is a multi-purpose building, but most students go there to eat. Panera, Chick Fil A, Twister Taco, a pizza place, burger place, Southern kitchen, ice cream, and snacks are all examples of what you can buy to eat here. It's also home to the offices for student government and student media.
01:05
Freshman housing
Holly Kuldell Dorms
There are 25 freshman dorms on campus so it's hard to know which are the best! All of them are in a great place on campus! I've never lived in one because I transferred as a sophomore but I haven't heard anything horrible about any of the dorms from my freshman friends. Here I show you Preston, East Quad, and South Quad.
