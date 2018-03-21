Sign Up
University of Mississippi (UM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Mississippi (UM) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Mississippi (UM) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Mississippi (UM) campus by taking you around University. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Mississippi (UM) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Mississippi (UM) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Mississippi (UM) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Mississippi (UM) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Mississippi (UM) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Mississippi (UM)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Mississippi (UM) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Mississippi (UM) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Mississippi (UM) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Mississippi (UM) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Mississippi (UM) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Mississippi (UM). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Mississippi (UM) and University during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:32
Welcome to ole miss!
Campus
I'm excited to be your Campus Reel Tour Guide! Sitting in The Circle, the very center of campus, I am excited to give you a tour of our amazing campus.
01:01
No privacy, but all the fun. meet aj
Campus
Ole Miss is a university but its a small campus. Hence, why I'm not surprised that I randomly ran into one of my friends while doing this video. Meet AJ, while he tells us about his major and a little bit about his academic building on campus.
01:49
Circling the circle
Campus
The Circle is the center of campus. The flagpole is the marker for the most central part of campus and is the easier way to find your way around campus. All academic classes are in the center portion of campus, and the circle is where freshman spend most of their time.
00:52
The lyceum: an outside perspective
Campus
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work.
04:03
The lyceum: an inside perspective
Campus
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work. This is an inside look at the Lyceum.
01:16
James meredith stood here too
Campus
Leaving the Lyceum and stepping into the Ellipse, this is where we find the James Meredith Statue and the front side of the library. James Meredith was the first African-American student to enter the University of Mississippi in 1962. There is a statue built in his honor to commemorate the profound moment of him walking through the Lyceum doors to register for classes.
00:54
It's called the ellipse. also, it's campaigning season
Campus
The Ellipse is the circular area behind the Lyceum where the James Meredith statue is. It's called the Ellipse because of its shape. There are also other buildings such as the Library, Graduate School, and Business School surrounding it. However, before that, IT'S CAMPAIGN SEASON!
04:54
Smells like campaign season to me!!!
It's you lucky day, it's campaign season which means that it's time for student elections. In the fall semester, personality elections take place for positions like Mr. Ole Miss, Miss Ole Miss, and Homecoming Queen. However, since it's spring, candidates are campaigning for Associated Student Body aka ASB (student governance) positions like President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Attorney General, and Judicial Chair. This is an exciting time for the campus and is definitely a rare sight to see since they only last for a short period of time. Join me in looking at the amazing boards each candidate have and hearing some encouraging and informative words about the week from a few of the candidates.
01:58
Okay, now actually onward to the business school... welcome to holman hall!
Academics
So, now to actually give you a tour of Holman Hall, or the outside at least. Holman Hall is the School of Business Administration which has majors including Marketing, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Management Information Systems, and much more. As the first accredited business school in the state of Mississippi, the University of Mississippi School of Business is among the top 20% in the nation. It's the second largest school of the university and is the home of one of my majors.
03:40
Business row is more than just business...
Campus
Although a little misleading, Business Row is for more than just the Business School. It is also the home to Connor Hall, the School of Accounting (which is #8 in the nation), the Trent Lott Institute for Public Policy + Leadership (one of the campuses three special programs), Weir Hall (the computer lab), and the Graduate School; which is where you can meet my friend Bre. Bre tells you a little bit about the graduate school building before we head over to find some student organization tables.
