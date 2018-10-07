Sign Up
University of Mississippi (UM)

2024 Ole Miss Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Ole Miss?

What type of housing does Ole Miss provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ole Miss, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Mississippi (UM)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Mississippi (UM) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Mississippi (UM), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Mississippi (UM) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Mississippi (UM) dorm rooms?

The University of Mississippi (UM) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Mississippi (UM) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Mississippi (UM) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

08:02
How to do laundry in college
Ivonne Perez Dorms
So laundry seems pretty simple, but once you get in the laundry room, it can get pretty intimidating, especially trying to figure out how to put money in the machines, etc.
01:37
Tour of ole miss crosby hall double room!
Dorms
Although it is one of the older and more traditional dorms at Ole Miss, Crosby Hall is still an amazing (and financially smart) place to live! Crosby is a popular choice among many female freshmen going through Greek Recruitment, as it is situated between Sorority Row and Rebel Drive, the two streets on which the sorority houses are located. Perks of living in Crosby include: easy access to a POD Market (aka gas station without the gas) 7am- 2am most days of the week, not having to clean your own bathroom (it may sound crazy but community bathrooms can be an amazing thing), and, for reasons unknown, AMAZING parking (seriously though... there is parking directly in front of and behind the building and I have yet to be in a situation when there was no parking spot available).
01:31
A sneak peak at some contemporary residence halls
Dorms
So I am walking to the first student interview of the day, and I just wanted to show you the outside of some our contemporary style residence halls. Contemporary styles means that they are a newer model, and usually include a few more advanced options.
02:09
"and they were roommates" (dorm tips)
Dorms
Dorm life has its highs and its lows... here are some tips from two Ole Miss freshmen on how to thrive in a dorm!
10:45
Everything you should know about roommates in college
Ivonne Perez Dorms
In a dorm, a crucial part to it's harmony is the roommate relationship! In this video I describe important things everyone should do when living with someone.

