University of Mississippi (UM)
2024 Ole Miss Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Ole Miss?
What type of housing does Ole Miss provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ole Miss, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Mississippi (UM)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Mississippi (UM) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Mississippi (UM), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Mississippi (UM) feel like home!
- Six Flags Over Georgia Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Residential College South Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Ventress Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- University of Mississippi Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- University of Mississippi Alumni Center Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Holman Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Lyceum, Ole Miss Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Croft Institute for International Studies Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Weir Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Ole Miss Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Memphis International Airport Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Minor Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Peabody Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Bryant Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Bishop Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- University Cir Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Crosby Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- Lamar Hall Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
- University of Mississippi Office of the Chancellor Dorm at University of Mississippi (UM)
What are the dimensions of University of Mississippi (UM) dorm rooms?
The University of Mississippi (UM) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Mississippi (UM) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Mississippi (UM) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
