University of Kentucky (UK)

2024 University of Kentucky (UK) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Kentucky (UK)?

What type of housing does University of Kentucky (UK) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Kentucky (UK), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Kentucky (UK)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Kentucky (UK) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Kentucky (UK), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Kentucky (UK) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Kentucky (UK) dorm rooms?

The University of Kentucky (UK) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Kentucky (UK) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Kentucky (UK) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:52
Tour of two bedroom suite
Julia Harris Dorms
A living option on South campus that many students choose is to live in one of the very new Woodland Glens. The Woodland Glens are all two bedroom or four bedroom suites, meaning each student has their own room with a Tempurpedic mattress, closet, desk, chair, and window. These dorms are the closest you can get to one of the gyms, the Johnson Center, and about 5-8min walk to the library.
01:49
Dorm room essentials
Frances Miller Dorms
Some of my personal dorm additions that I believe are essential to any dorm include an essential oils diffuser, which takes the place of a candle (which are not allowed in dorms because of fire hazards). I also highly recommend cord stickers & holders (they don't have an official name, but I bought them at the Container Store) as well as plants and pictures or flags to personalize your dorm to your interests!
06:14
Different dorm types
Frances Miller Dorms
In this video, I talk about the different types of dorms that freshman can have, as well as what the most common dorms are and what most students do when it comes to housing each year. Usually, freshman live in the dorms, but some can choose to live in apartments, houses or anywhere they feel most comfortable. This also extends to upperclassmen, but it is most common that they will live in a dorm if they are an RA (residential advisor). Most commonly, upperclassmen either live in sorority or fraternity houses, off campus houses with other friends and on and off campus apartments.
01:40
Two person suite
Julia Harris Dorms
Two person suite is different than two person bedroom because in the suite you share a room, bathroom in between, and then two other people share a room. Two person bedroom you each get your own room. I lived in a two person bedroom my freshman year and I enjoyed it, but I definitely missed out on some freshman bonding I could have had if I lived in the same room as my roommate.
00:39
My room
Lexius Lynch Dorms
It’s just a video of my decorated room.
06:21
Tour of woodland glen ii dorm
Frances Miller Dorms
In this full dorm tour, I give views of my 2 bedroom suite which is in the STEMCats Woodland Glen II dorm on central campus. The majority of dorms are 2 bedroom suites and will have the layout of our dorm room. I also give a tour of the common kitchen, the laundry room / system and study rooms and common areas available in our dorm.
00:47
Tour of my room! (srat house)
Julia Harris Dorms
For Greek Life housing, mostly sophomores live in the house, but also members of the executive committee of the sorority live in the house as well. My sorority house has 44 girls who live in it, it's four floors including a basement, kitchen/living room floor, and two bedroom floors. Living in a sorority house isn't for everyone, but I 100% recommend it because it makes you so much closer to your chapter:)
02:10
Laundry day
Lexius Lynch Dorms
UKY’s laundry rooms are normally located on the 1st floor of dorm buildings. The laundry rooms come with stand up washers&dryers and a sink. I let you know some tips that were vital to me.
01:22
Living on campus tips
Lexius Lynch Dorms
I talk about living on North campus and planning my classes according to my classes. As well as tips to get around the crowds.
01:04
Dorm intro
Lexius Lynch Dorms
I talk a little about the dorms. I also show the kitchen which many people don’t use.
SHOW MORE

