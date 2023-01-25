The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?
What type of housing does The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|45.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|6.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|6.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|8.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|16.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|15.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|4.0
What are the dorms like at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorm rooms?
The The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
