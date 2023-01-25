Sign Up
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)

2024 The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

What type of housing does The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 45.0
Women's Dorms true 6.0
Men's Dorms true 6.0
Sorority Housing true 8.0
Fraternity Housing true 16.0
Single-student Apartments true 15.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorm rooms?

The The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:06
What to know about residence halls at the university of tennessee-knoxville with paige
Demo Account Dorms
What to Know About Residence Halls at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with Paige
00:48
Finding a roommate at the university of tennessee-knoxville with paige
Demo Account Dorms
Finding a Roommate at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with Paige
01:20
Student life and housing at the university of tennessee-knoxville with jackson
Demo Account Dorms
Student Life and Housing at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with Jackson
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) University of Tennessee

