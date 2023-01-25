What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

What type of housing does The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 45.0 Women's Dorms true 6.0 Men's Dorms true 6.0 Sorority Housing true 8.0 Fraternity Housing true 16.0 Single-student Apartments true 15.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorm rooms?

The The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

