University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 6 tour videos for University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), so you can expect to spend between 18 to 30 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbia, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?

Below is a list of every University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) students!

What is city Columbia, MO like?

Columbia is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).

Who are the tour guides for University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) tours:

University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person.

Dorm tour at university of missouri
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I show you a tour of my dorm room at the University of Missouri. I stayed in a community style room, where the bathroom is located outside my room and everyone on my floor shares it. I had one other roommate and I lived in a all-female dorm, which was a great experience! I lived in the dorm my freshman year and it was one of the best experiences ever, I still talk to all my friends on my floor!
My sorority rush experience at mizzou
Breanna Matthews
My freshman year I went through sorority recruitment. In this video I explain the week long process and what each day typically looks like if you were going through recruitment at Mizzou. My experience was different than most other girls, so I hope this video is helpful if you've had a similar experience to me. Greek life is a great thing to be involved with at a university and I encourage everyone to try out the recruitment process!
First week of college at the university of missouri
Breanna Matthews
In this video I show you guys my first week of college at the University of Missouri. This was one of the best weeks of my life and I'll never forget it! Hope you enjoy seeing what college is like during freshman year at Mizzou!
05:37
Johnston hall dorm tour
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I show you a tour of my dorm room at the University of Missouri. I stayed in a community style room, where the bathroom is located outside my room and everyone on my floor shares it. I had one other roommate and I lived in a all-female dorm, which was a great experience! I lived in the dorm my freshman year and it was one of the best experiences ever, I still talk to all my friends on my floor!
What to bring to college
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I give you guys a detailed description of everything you could possibly need when you live in the dorms at Mizzou. This was after my freshman year so I kept a complete list of the items I actually used instead of mentioning useless items. I hope this video is helpful if you're packing to live in a dorm!
Advice for college freshman
Breanna Matthews Interview
In this video I'm giving to be giving advice about freshman year at college and hopefully helping some of you with your first year at college, although most of these tips can be applied college in general. I also do a recap of my freshman year and tell you guys how it went and how I would have done it differently!
