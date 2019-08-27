Sign Up
For schools
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) campus by taking you around Columbia. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Missouri-Columbia (MU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) and Columbia during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

08:16
Dorm tour at university of missouri
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I show you a tour of my dorm room at the University of Missouri. I stayed in a community style room, where the bathroom is located outside my room and everyone on my floor shares it. I had one other roommate and I lived in a all-female dorm, which was a great experience! I lived in the dorm my freshman year and it was one of the best experiences ever, I still talk to all my friends on my floor!
14:33
My sorority rush experience at mizzou
Breanna Matthews
My freshman year I went through sorority recruitment. In this video I explain the week long process and what each day typically looks like if you were going through recruitment at Mizzou. My experience was different than most other girls, so I hope this video is helpful if you've had a similar experience to me. Greek life is a great thing to be involved with at a university and I encourage everyone to try out the recruitment process!
01:23
First week of college at the university of missouri
Breanna Matthews
In this video I show you guys my first week of college at the University of Missouri. This was one of the best weeks of my life and I'll never forget it! Hope you enjoy seeing what college is like during freshman year at Mizzou!
05:37
Johnston hall dorm tour
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I show you a tour of my dorm room at the University of Missouri. I stayed in a community style room, where the bathroom is located outside my room and everyone on my floor shares it. I had one other roommate and I lived in a all-female dorm, which was a great experience! I lived in the dorm my freshman year and it was one of the best experiences ever, I still talk to all my friends on my floor!
11:06
What to bring to college
Breanna Matthews Dorms
In this video I give you guys a detailed description of everything you could possibly need when you live in the dorms at Mizzou. This was after my freshman year so I kept a complete list of the items I actually used instead of mentioning useless items. I hope this video is helpful if you're packing to live in a dorm!
13:50
Advice for college freshman
Breanna Matthews Interview
In this video I'm giving to be giving advice about freshman year at college and hopefully helping some of you with your first year at college, although most of these tips can be applied college in general. I also do a recap of my freshman year and tell you guys how it went and how I would have done it differently!
