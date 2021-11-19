How long do Missouri State University-Springfield tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 7 tour videos for Missouri State University-Springfield, so you can expect to spend between 21 to 35 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Missouri State University-Springfield and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Missouri State University-Springfield tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Missouri State University-Springfield tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Missouri State University-Springfield in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Springfield, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Missouri State University-Springfield, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Springfield weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Missouri State University-Springfield website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Missouri State University-Springfield tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Missouri State University-Springfield starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Missouri State University-Springfield students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Springfield if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Missouri State University-Springfield admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Missouri State University-Springfield tour?

All CampusReel tours for Missouri State University-Springfield include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Missouri State University-Springfield students!

What is city Springfield, MO like?

Springfield is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Missouri State University-Springfield.

Who are the tour guides for Missouri State University-Springfield on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Missouri State University-Springfield. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Missouri State University-Springfield tours:

Missouri State University-Springfield, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Missouri State University-Springfield is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Springfield and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Missouri State University-Springfield in person.

