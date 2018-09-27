Sign Up
Iowa State University (ISU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Iowa State University (ISU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Iowa State University (ISU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Iowa State University (ISU) campus by taking you around Ames. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Iowa State University (ISU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Iowa State University (ISU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Iowa State University (ISU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Iowa State University (ISU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Iowa State University (ISU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Iowa State University (ISU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Iowa State University (ISU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Iowa State University (ISU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Iowa State University (ISU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Iowa State University (ISU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Iowa State University (ISU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Iowa State University (ISU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Iowa State University (ISU) and Ames during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:26
Welcome to isu
Campus
Hi, my name is Jonathan Segal. I will show you around Iowa State University. I have an open and honest tour of our campus here in Ames, IA. Watch the videos to get a better idea of what ISU is all about!
01:52
Dorm tour
Dorms
I live in Friley hall which is one of the more central dorms on campus. This is a great dorm for a freshman with acceptable rooms and a great location. It is a great place to live to meet many new people!
03:22
Room mate interview
Dorms
I interviewed my roommate to get his thoughts about our housing currently. I also asked about how he felt about the college overall as well.
00:43
Career fair interviews
Academics
The Career Fair is a great opportunity at colleges to find companies wither looking to hire you or give you an internship. The cool thing about Iowa State's career fair is that it is the largest indoor engineering career fair in the country! It's crazy but a lot of fun!
01:08
Supplemental instruction (si)
Academics
Supplemental Instruction is something that college's offer for classes that are seen as hard such as calculus. These sessions are a great way to improve your understanding of the material and succeed in the class.
01:10
Friley windows
Food
Friley windows is the newest of the five marketplaces (Dining halls) on campus. It is one of the smaller places to eat but one of the nicer ones.
00:28
Hilton colloseum
Academics
The Hilton Colosseum is a big part of the culture here at Iowa State. This is where you graduate, attend basketball games, and see shows!
01:52
Computer science class java
Academics
This is one of my classes. I ask my friends sitting next to me how they like the class.
01:18
Union drive community center
Food
This is Union Drive Community Center or udcc for short. This is one of the most popular places to eath through the meal plan on campus.
01:06
Engineering row
Campus
Iowa State is has a large engineering program with a big campus. The nice thing here is that all of the engineering buildings are in the same place which makes it easier to go between classes.
