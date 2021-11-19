How effective are Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Missouri State University-Springfield is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Missouri State University-Springfield vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Missouri State University-Springfield campus by taking you around Springfield. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Missouri State University-Springfield in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Missouri State University-Springfield is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Missouri State University-Springfield people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Missouri State University-Springfield and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Missouri State University-Springfield in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Missouri State University-Springfield on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Missouri State University-Springfield in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Missouri State University-Springfield virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Missouri State University-Springfield in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Missouri State University-Springfield. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Missouri State University-Springfield and Springfield during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

