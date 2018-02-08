Sign Up
University of Iowa (UI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Iowa (UI) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Iowa (UI) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Iowa (UI) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Iowa (UI) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Iowa (UI) campus by taking you around Iowa City. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Iowa (UI) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Iowa (UI) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Iowa (UI) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Iowa (UI) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Iowa (UI) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Iowa (UI) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Iowa (UI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Iowa (UI) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Iowa (UI) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Iowa (UI) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Iowa (UI) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Iowa (UI) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Iowa (UI) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Iowa (UI) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Iowa (UI) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Iowa (UI). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Iowa (UI) and Iowa City during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:29
Meet brenda! and get ready to experience the university of iowa through her eyes
The University of Iowa is so much more than just corn! The students on campus are full of Hawk spirit and there is never a dull moment!
00:56
Welcome to the pentacrest!
Campus
The Pentacrest is the hub of campus includes the five main academic buildings where most Gen Eds are taught. This includes McLean Hall (Math), Schaeffer Hall (Science), Macbride Hall (History), Jessup Hall (Justices), and The Capitol Building. Fun Fact: Iowa City use to be the capitol of Iowa.
01:36
Catlett residence hall is catlit
Dorms
Catlett Residence Hall is the newest living addition on campus. Catlett includes a dining hall, midnight snack shack, and study rooms along with lounges. Each lounge has a beautiful view of the Iowa River. The residents who live here definitely say its CatLIT!
01:37
Brenda talks about the university of iowa weather, size, and more!
The University of Iowa is a pretty big school with about 25,000 undergrads. However, even though our population might be huge, the campus isn't too bad to walk. Its super easy to get around and takes about 10 minutes to get to any/all of your classes. We also have busses!!
00:23
Winter at iowa
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! During the winter here at Iowa it tends to snow, and while it may get pretty cold the students on campus tend to find ways to make it fun. You'll definitely see the occasional snowball fight, or students making snowmen. Especially in the Pentacrest!
01:52
Learn about student organizations and dance marathon
Student Organizations are a great way to get involved and make some friend on campus. All of the official listed organizations can be found on the university welcome page online. My favorite Student Org on campus is Dance Marathon. We donate and host a big event each year with the pediatric oncology patients from our University Children's Hospital. Its so much fun!
00:31
Check in with brenda at the dining hall
Food
Eat buffet its the college way. There are three dining halls on campus, two on the east side and one on the west side. Students can eat at whichever one they please and can eat however much they want! All of the food they serve is super good but I always recommend the dessert station!
01:24
Brenda talks about campus activities at university of iowa
The Campus Activities Board on campus sets up fun and entertaining events each week all over campus. Some previous events include visits from Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, and Jesse Eisenburg. Campus Activities Board (CAB) Also have weekly movie viewings of newly released films!
02:36
Check out the university of iowa library
Academics
The University Library is more than just books! The entire first floor is full of up to date interactive technology that makes studying much easier. It reminds me a lot of what the Google campus might look like! There are information desks on each floor for students who need help finding a book or just simply get lost. Its huge in there!
02:20
Recreation and wellness center
Go to the Rec, theres more to do than work out! We have an olympic size lap pool, diving platforms, work out classes, and a hot tub! (I spend most of My time in the hot tub). A membership to the Rec is included in your tuition, so check it out! You can even climb the tallest rock climbing wall in Iowa, Its right inside!
