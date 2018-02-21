Sign Up
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 103 tour videos for University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), so you can expect to spend between 309 to 515 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tampa, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tampa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tampa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)?

Below is a list of every University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) students!

What is city Tampa, FL like?

Tampa is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF).

Who are the tour guides for University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) tours:

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tampa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person.

Meet janel! and get ready to experience usf through her eyes
A quick intro so you can learn a little bit about me and my involvement on campus!
Check out janel's dorm room in cypress c
This is a quick tour of my room in Cypress C apartments on campus! I live with three other roommates and I share a bathroom with one!
02:01
Views from outside of my dorm!
This is the outside of all the Cypress Buildings and across from Greek Village!
01:16
Check out the center for student involvement & fraternity/sorority life
This is the office I work in!!! We handle all things USF week, Homecoming week, Fraternity/Sorority Life related and so much more!
01:37
Check out the brand new village!
This is the newest part of campus as you can tell by all of the construction! The Village includes a pool, a gym- the fit, the dining hall- the Hub, Beacon and Summit halls and more in construction and on the way! It's the most updated and modern versions of everything!
Views from kosove and castor parking lot
This is approaching the main hub of campus. Castor and Kosove are great residence halls because they are very close to everything. If I lived in one of these buildings, it would cut my walk down by 6 minutes or so. Also, R is resident parking, S is student, E is employee and D is Daily Visitor. Parking is pretty terrible now that construction has started.
00:57
Check out the marshall student center food court!
This is the main place to get commercial fast food! This is the food court located in the Marshall Student Center, the main hub of campus. There is a chick-fil-a, subway, panda express, papa johns and moes.
01:50
The marshall student center!!!
The MSC as it is better known is the central hub of campus. Here I show you around a little bit and show some other dining options students have.
00:59
Walking to msc from the village!
Here I talk a little bit about off campus housing on 42nd street! A lot of students take the free bus that goes around and slightly off campus. You can download the my USF app and see all the bus times.
1st floor of msc services
On the first floor of the MSC we have a lot of resources for students such as the wellness center and the Bulls Country Pharmacy.
