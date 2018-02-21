Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) campus by taking you around Tampa. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) and Tampa during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:21
Meet janel! and get ready to experience usf through her eyes
Campus
A quick intro so you can learn a little bit about me and my involvement on campus!
00:56
Check out janel's dorm room in cypress c
Dorms
This is a quick tour of my room in Cypress C apartments on campus! I live with three other roommates and I share a bathroom with one!
02:01
Views from outside of my dorm!
Campus
This is the outside of all the Cypress Buildings and across from Greek Village!
01:16
Check out the center for student involvement & fraternity/sorority life
Campus
This is the office I work in!!! We handle all things USF week, Homecoming week, Fraternity/Sorority Life related and so much more!
01:37
Check out the brand new village!
Campus
This is the newest part of campus as you can tell by all of the construction! The Village includes a pool, a gym- the fit, the dining hall- the Hub, Beacon and Summit halls and more in construction and on the way! It's the most updated and modern versions of everything!
00:47
Views from kosove and castor parking lot
Campus
This is approaching the main hub of campus. Castor and Kosove are great residence halls because they are very close to everything. If I lived in one of these buildings, it would cut my walk down by 6 minutes or so. Also, R is resident parking, S is student, E is employee and D is Daily Visitor. Parking is pretty terrible now that construction has started.
00:57
Check out the marshall student center food court!
Food
This is the main place to get commercial fast food! This is the food court located in the Marshall Student Center, the main hub of campus. There is a chick-fil-a, subway, panda express, papa johns and moes.
01:50
The marshall student center!!!
Food
The MSC as it is better known is the central hub of campus. Here I show you around a little bit and show some other dining options students have.
00:59
Walking to msc from the village!
Here I talk a little bit about off campus housing on 42nd street! A lot of students take the free bus that goes around and slightly off campus. You can download the my USF app and see all the bus times.
01:00
1st floor of msc services
Campus
On the first floor of the MSC we have a lot of resources for students such as the wellness center and the Bulls Country Pharmacy.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved