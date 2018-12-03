Sign Up
University of North Texas (UNT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of North Texas (UNT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of North Texas (UNT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of North Texas (UNT) campus by taking you around Denton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of North Texas (UNT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Texas (UNT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of North Texas (UNT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of North Texas (UNT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of North Texas (UNT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of North Texas (UNT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of North Texas (UNT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of North Texas (UNT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of North Texas (UNT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of North Texas (UNT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of North Texas (UNT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of North Texas (UNT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of North Texas (UNT) and Denton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:09
Intro+all about me- campus reel
Abigail Kistner Campus
This is just me giving you all a warm welcome to campus!
02:10
Introduction
Macy Danielle Campus
Get to know me, Macy, a college Freshman studying Rehabilitation Studies at the University of North Texas.
06:20
Traditions hall single room tour
Macy Danielle Dorms
Here is an overview of my single room at Traditions Hall. I have my own room, sink, closet, desk, side table, and I share a bathroom with my suitemate.
04:41
Dorm room essentials & roommates
Macy Danielle Dorms
I discuss some of my dorm room essentials such as a water filter, a planner, and cleaning wipes. I also discuss the basics to getting assigned a roommate.
03:58
A day in my college life
Macy Danielle Academics
Here is an overview of my Tuesday's as a college student at UNT. I have three classes, and I fit in time to study, eat, and relax!
00:41
Academic building: sage hall
Macy Danielle Academics
Sage Hall is one of the most influential academic buildings on campus. They offer free tutoring services to students, as well as free use to the math and writing labs. This is a great place to go if you're struggling in your classes or need academic advice.
00:46
Academic building: chilton hall
Macy Danielle Academics
Chilton Hall is the advising home for the College of Health & Public Service and Music, as well as others. Chilton is also home to the Media Libray.
00:39
Academic building: chestnut hall (counseling & testing)
Macy Danielle Academics
Chesnut Hall is home to places such as the Career Center, Counseling & Testing Services, Health & Wellness Center, and the Student Money Management Center.
02:32
My weekly schedule
Macy Danielle Academics
In this video, I discuss each day of the week and give you a little vocal tidbit of what my days look like!
00:42
Campus quad: library mall
Macy Danielle Campus
Library Mall is one of the most visited areas daily on the UNT Campus. Being that it is in between main campus buildings such as Willis Library, The Union, and Eagle Student Services Center, this is a place that you can 100% count on walking through daily.
