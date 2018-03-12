Sign Up
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) campus by taking you around Huntsville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Sam Houston State University (SHSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Sam Houston State University (SHSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Sam Houston State University (SHSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and Huntsville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:53
A big introduction into sam houston state university
Campus
A big introduction into an University. Sam Houston State University is a super diverse University that is very famous for their Criminal Justice program, and also for their nursing.
00:45
The best spot yet...the clock tower!
Campus
The Clock Tower is the heart of SHSU, at 12:00 it plays the BearKat fight song, and at 5:00 it rings for a job well done. If you walk underneath it, YOU WILL NOT GRADUATE IN 4 YEARS, so becareful!
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
Food
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
00:35
Welcome to the chss building!
Academics
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the most important building on campus because that is where you can get advised, classrooms, and also the computer lab.
00:57
Computer lab
Academics
The CHSS Computer Lab is the biggest one on campus, it does not stay open for 24 hours.
00:29
Lecture hall walkthrough
Academics
The CHSS Building is an important building on all campus, it is where you get advised and also it holds all of the classes for your basics, and even classes for the Social Science and Humanities majors.
00:46
Classroom at the chss building
Academics
All classrooms across campus are similar to the CHSS Building classrooms, but it's the only building that holds the Lecture Halls.
00:37
Lee drain building
Academics
The Lee Drain Building is the College of Science and Engineering Techonology, there you will find the 24/7 computer lab on the 4th floor. Here you will be going to your mathematics, and science classes.
00:46
Estill building
Campus
The Estill Building is where you go to get your BearKat OneCard which is the key to all of campus. You will also find your financial services, admissions, registrars, etc.
00:45
The farrington pit
Campus
The Farrington Building was torn down and moved to my left on the video. In the Pit, many students use it for historical or cultural events.
