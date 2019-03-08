Sign Up
University of Arizona Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Arizona virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Arizona is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Arizona virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Arizona vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Arizona campus by taking you around Tucson. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Arizona virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Arizona in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Arizona is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Arizona people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Arizona and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Arizona in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Arizona ?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Arizona places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Arizona virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Arizona on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Arizona in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Arizona virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Arizona virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Arizona virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Arizona in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Arizona . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Arizona and Tucson during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:24
Welcome to the university of arizona
Erynn Williams Campus
Welcome to The University of Arizona! I'm Erynn, and I'll be your CampusReel Guide! I'm super excited to show you what it's like to be a wildcat and take you around campus. We have so much to offer here at the UA, so get ready Campus Reel, it's gonna be great!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
02:58
Let's talk lecture halls
Erynn Williams Academics
I am taking you inside of the Koffler building here on campus to show you what the lecture hall looks like that you'll be taking your science courses in. I love this building, mainly because Chemistry runs my life as a Pre-nursing student, so I spend a lot of time here. We're also going to talk a little bit about how lectures work.
01:23
Campus rec.
Erynn Williams Campus
Hey ya'll! Welcome to the campus rec! Unfortunately, I can't show you a whole ton of this building because I have to follow privacy rules that are set in place for the students working out here, but I can show you some of the best features, so let's check it out!
01:34
Welcome to the old main building
Erynn Williams Campus
Welcome to the Old Main building on the University of Arizona campus. This building holds so much history not just for the U of A campus, but the state of Arizona as well. This is a MUST see when you come to the UA campus.
00:52
Random perk of being a college student (hint: puppies everywhere)
Erynn Williams Campus
There are some random perks of being a college student on campus. One of them just so happens to be that in the name of science, the dean's office has puppies frequently. Additionally, you'll always find dogs on the mall with their owners.
02:32
Dorm room tour with ally!
Erynn Williams Dorms
Unfortunately, I don't live on campus, but don't worry! Ally is going to share her campus dorm with us! So, Let's check out the University Dorms!
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
06:47
Tips on juggling school and work
Erynn Williams Academics
I know how hard it is being a full-time college student while juggling a job on top of your academic and social life. My grades are important to me too, so here are some tips on how to be successful in college while working on the side.
03:36
Interview with ally!
Erynn Williams Interview
Let's talk a little bit about UofA, Greek life, and Tucson with Ally! UA is a ton of fun and there is so much to do!
