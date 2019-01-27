Sign Up
University of Houston (UH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Houston (UH) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Houston (UH) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Houston (UH) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Houston (UH) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Houston (UH) campus by taking you around Houston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Houston (UH) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Houston (UH) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Houston (UH) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Houston (UH) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Houston (UH) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Houston (UH) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Houston (UH)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Houston (UH) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Houston (UH) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Houston (UH) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Houston (UH) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Houston (UH) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Houston (UH) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Houston (UH) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Houston (UH) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Houston (UH). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Houston (UH) and Houston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:10
Introduction video
Paisley Fernandez Interview
Hey guys! This is just my introduction video so you can know more about me before we tour my beautiful campus!
01:09
Fun at the rec
Paisley Fernandez Campus
The Rec at UH has multiple floors, many different areas to work out in, an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, and courts. They also offer many group fitness classes to choose from, such as the Zumba class that my friends and I tried in the video! The rec’s membership is included in every student’s tuition and all students should be taking advantage of it!
01:13
Going to a lecture
Paisley Fernandez Academics
In this video we are going to Michael J. Cemo for a lecture that is part of our honors college curriculum. The class has a couple of hundred students (maybe 200?) and there are many lectures given in this hall.
01:16
The extra food optuons
Paisley Fernandez Food
The student center has many different options for fast food services (Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Mondo Subs, Shasta’s Icecream, Freshii and McDonald’s). The food is typically very fresh and good, however, the lines (especially at Chick-fil-a) can get VERY crowded at lunch time. Most meal plans (purchased by students who live on campus) include 1-5 meal exchanges a week depending on the plan. A meal exchange is where you are able to get a meal from one of the fast food places for free.
01:23
The bauer school of business
Paisley Fernandez Academics
Here at UH I am a part of not only the Bauer school of business, but I am also a part of their honors program. Bauer is one of the most recognized business schools in the nation, especially our entrepreneurship center which is #2 in the nation. I absolutely love Bauer and all of the faculty, especially in the honors department.
02:01
The library
Paisley Fernandez Academics
The M.D. Anderson library is quite large with many floors and many students go here to study and print things for class. The Honors College classrooms are also located on the right side of the library, up the staircase that we climb in the video. The library typically stays open pretty late, and during finals week they have special hours and events that they host.
01:00
Inside an honors college classroom
Paisley Fernandez Academics
In this video we are in a Bauer Honors class called MIS Honors. As mentioned in the video, Bauer Honors vows to keep our classrooms small (less than approx. 24 students per class) and so we are able to learn in a personal atmosphere and interact more with our awesome professors!
01:37
Room tour!
Paisley Fernandez Dorms
This is my quaint little dorm room. Most freshman housing looks nearly identical to my room's setup (4 students per room); my dorm specifically is located in Cougar Village I.
02:27
Dorm room essentials
Paisley Fernandez Dorms
These are all of the things I think everyone should have if they live on campus!
01:01
The bowling alley
Paisley Fernandez Campus
The bowling alley is located on the bottom floor of the Student Center (UC). A lot of students come here to not only bowl, but also play arcade games and pool. It's super cheap to play and a fun time.
