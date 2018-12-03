Sign Up
University of North Texas (UNT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of North Texas (UNT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 50 tour videos for University of North Texas (UNT), so you can expect to spend between 150 to 250 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of North Texas (UNT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of North Texas (UNT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of North Texas (UNT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of North Texas (UNT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Denton, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of North Texas (UNT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Denton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of North Texas (UNT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of North Texas (UNT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Texas (UNT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of North Texas (UNT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Denton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of North Texas (UNT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of North Texas (UNT)?

Below is a list of every University of North Texas (UNT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of North Texas (UNT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of North Texas (UNT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of North Texas (UNT) students!

What is city Denton, TX like?

Denton is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of North Texas (UNT).

Who are the tour guides for University of North Texas (UNT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of North Texas (UNT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of North Texas (UNT) tours:

University of North Texas (UNT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of North Texas (UNT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Denton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of North Texas (UNT) in person.

02:09
Intro+all about me- campus reel
Abigail Kistner Campus
This is just me giving you all a warm welcome to campus!
02:10
Introduction
Macy Danielle Campus
Get to know me, Macy, a college Freshman studying Rehabilitation Studies at the University of North Texas.
06:20
Traditions hall single room tour
Macy Danielle Dorms
Here is an overview of my single room at Traditions Hall. I have my own room, sink, closet, desk, side table, and I share a bathroom with my suitemate.
04:41
Dorm room essentials & roommates
Macy Danielle Dorms
I discuss some of my dorm room essentials such as a water filter, a planner, and cleaning wipes. I also discuss the basics to getting assigned a roommate.
03:58
A day in my college life
Macy Danielle Academics
Here is an overview of my Tuesday's as a college student at UNT. I have three classes, and I fit in time to study, eat, and relax!
00:41
Academic building: sage hall
Macy Danielle Academics
Sage Hall is one of the most influential academic buildings on campus. They offer free tutoring services to students, as well as free use to the math and writing labs. This is a great place to go if you're struggling in your classes or need academic advice.
00:46
Academic building: chilton hall
Macy Danielle Academics
Chilton Hall is the advising home for the College of Health & Public Service and Music, as well as others. Chilton is also home to the Media Libray.
00:39
Academic building: chestnut hall (counseling & testing)
Macy Danielle Academics
Chesnut Hall is home to places such as the Career Center, Counseling & Testing Services, Health & Wellness Center, and the Student Money Management Center.
02:32
My weekly schedule
Macy Danielle Academics
In this video, I discuss each day of the week and give you a little vocal tidbit of what my days look like!
00:42
Campus quad: library mall
Macy Danielle Campus
Library Mall is one of the most visited areas daily on the UNT Campus. Being that it is in between main campus buildings such as Willis Library, The Union, and Eagle Student Services Center, this is a place that you can 100% count on walking through daily.
