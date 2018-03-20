Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Oregon (UO) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Oregon (UO) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 56 tour videos for University of Oregon (UO), so you can expect to spend between 168 to 280 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Oregon (UO) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Oregon (UO) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Oregon (UO) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Oregon (UO) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Eugene, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Oregon (UO), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Eugene weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Oregon (UO) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Oregon (UO) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Oregon (UO) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Oregon (UO) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Eugene if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Oregon (UO) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Oregon (UO)?

Below is a list of every University of Oregon (UO) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Oregon (UO) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Oregon (UO) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Oregon (UO) students!

What is city Eugene, OR like?

Eugene is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Oregon (UO).

Who are the tour guides for University of Oregon (UO) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Oregon (UO). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Oregon (UO) tours:

University of Oregon (UO), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Oregon (UO) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Eugene and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Oregon (UO) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:38
Welcome to u of o
Campus
Welcome to U of O! Here there are 22,980 students. We're located in Eugene, Oregon. It rains a lot in Oregon but that's what makes it BEAUTIFUL. If you're from Oregon then you know what I mean. But, if you're not from Oregon I hope you give this school and state a chance to blow you away.
01:41
Check out a typical dorm room
Dorms
The dorms at UO are great! Making friends and getting to live with them is so much fun. It takes some time to get used to living in a dorm but after a while it's a great time. I live in Carson Hall which is central on campus and has a volleyball court outside.
03:27
Welcome to straub hall + hear about class size at u of o!
Academics
Straub Lecture Hall is a beautiful place to have class. Lectures are a big part of academics here but there are always resources available to get more help.
02:10
All you need to know about lillis business complex
Academics
The Lillis Business Complex is an incredible place to study. The faculty at the business school are knowledgeable, experienced, and want to see you succeed. The workload is definitely difficult but if business is what you want to do, then give Oregon some serious thought.
01:18
Check out a classroom in lillis business complex
Academics
The Lillis Business Complex is an incredible place to study. The faculty at the business school are knowledgeable, experienced, and want to see you succeed. The workload is definitely difficult but if business is what you want to do, then give Oregon some serious thought.
01:29
Beach volleyball at carson
Beach Volleyball at Carson always brings a smile to my face. Sunny days are great but seeing my friends having fun outside makes them even better.
01:28
Check out the john e. jaqua academic center for student athletes
This is the student athlete building. I've never been inside because it's pretty exclusive. Sports here are well funded, a lot of fun, and super impressive. There's also a cute duck couple that lives in the moat around this building. GO DUCKS!
04:18
Take a tour of the student rec center
The Rec is a great place to get a workout in, take a class, play some sports, and do so much more! All of the equipment is super nice and state of the art. There are lots of basketball courts available. Additionally, you can take yoga, pilates, dance, spin, and many more classes for PE credit! There's also a pool with a hot tub, outdoor turf fields, running tracks, weight rooms, and a rock wall!
03:03
Welcome to hamilton dining
Dorms
Hamilton Dining Hall has a special place in my heart. In this video Devin and I show you what a typical grub looks like for us at Hammy Dining. The U of O takes pride in their yummy food and wide variety of options. YUM!
02:01
Check out all the greek life houses!!
Greek Life Houses are lots of fun and super pretty. Formal recruitment happens in the fall and informal recruitment happens in the spring. You can join a house at any time but people typically do freshman, if not sophomore year. All of the greek organizations here are wonderful, welcoming, and lots of fun.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved