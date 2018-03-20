CAMPUSREEL
How long do University of Oregon (UO) tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 56 tour videos for University of Oregon (UO), so you can expect to spend between 168 to 280 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Oregon (UO) and stay informed on campus life.
Where do University of Oregon (UO) tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your University of Oregon (UO) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Oregon (UO) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Eugene, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Oregon (UO), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Eugene weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Oregon (UO) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do University of Oregon (UO) tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Oregon (UO) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Oregon (UO) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Eugene if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Oregon (UO) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Oregon (UO)?
Below is a list of every University of Oregon (UO) building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- Lillis Complex at University of Oregon (UO)
- Global Scholars Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Willamette Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Lokey Science Complex at University of Oregon (UO)
- Allan Price Science Commons and Research Library at University of Oregon (UO)
- Matthew Knight Arena at University of Oregon (UO)
- McKenzie Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Villard Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hamilton Complex at University of Oregon (UO)
- Kalapuya Ilihi at University of Oregon (UO)
- Autzen Stadium at University of Oregon (UO)
- Carson Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Ford Alumni Center at University of Oregon (UO)
- Knight Library at University of Oregon (UO)
- 710 East 15th Alley at University of Oregon (UO)
- Erb Memorial Union (EMU) at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hamilton Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Deady Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Straub Hall at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hayward Field at University of Oregon (UO)
- Riverfront Field at University of Oregon (UO)
- UO Student Recreation Center at University of Oregon (UO)
- John E. Jaqua Center for Student Athletes at University of Oregon (UO)
- 899 E 13th Ave at University of Oregon (UO)
What will I see on a University of Oregon (UO) tour?
All CampusReel tours for University of Oregon (UO) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Oregon (UO) students!
What is city Eugene, OR like?
Eugene is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Oregon (UO).
Who are the tour guides for University of Oregon (UO) on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Oregon (UO). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of University of Oregon (UO) tours:
University of Oregon (UO), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Oregon (UO) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Eugene and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Oregon (UO) in person.
