Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Oregon State University (OSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Oregon State University (OSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 17 tour videos for Oregon State University (OSU), so you can expect to spend between 51 to 85 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Oregon State University (OSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Oregon State University (OSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Oregon State University (OSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Oregon State University (OSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Corvallis, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Oregon State University (OSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Corvallis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Oregon State University (OSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Oregon State University (OSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Oregon State University (OSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Oregon State University (OSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Corvallis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Oregon State University (OSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Oregon State University (OSU)?

Below is a list of every Oregon State University (OSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Oregon State University (OSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Oregon State University (OSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Oregon State University (OSU) students!

What is city Corvallis, OR like?

Corvallis is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Oregon State University (OSU).

Who are the tour guides for Oregon State University (OSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Oregon State University (OSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Oregon State University (OSU) tours:

Oregon State University (OSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Oregon State University (OSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Corvallis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Oregon State University (OSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:16
About me
Jason Heneghan Campus
My name is Jason Heneghan and I am a junior here at OSU, welcome to my tour! Here you can learn a little about me and what I'm going to show you on my tour.
01:01
Austin hall
Jason Heneghan Campus
Austin Hall is the home of the college of business here at OSU, inside you can find academic advising, marketplace, study rooms, and much more.
01:14
Class types
Jason Heneghan Academics
All the way from big lecture halls, to smaller personal classrooms, as well as our unique 360 degree rooms.
00:50
Classrooms
Jason Heneghan Academics
Here at OSU, we have 3 types of classrooms. We have big 200 student lecture halls, smaller and more personal classrooms, as well as 360 degree lecture halls which are very unique to our campus.
01:11
Dining dollars system
Jason Heneghan Food
Here at OSU, we have a debit system where money is loaded onto your student ID at the beginning of every term.
01:26
Dixon rec cente
Jason Heneghan Campus
Dixon rec center is the main place for students to go get their workout in, they have basketball courts, raquetball courts, an indoor track, weight room, and cardio room.
00:43
Goodbye
Jason Heneghan Campus
Thank you for touring OSU with me, hopefully, you can consider coming and touring campus.
00:47
Goss collisium
Jason Heneghan
Goss is the home of the OSU baseball team.
00:34
Library quad
Jason Heneghan Campus
The library quad serves almost the same purpose of the memorial union quad.
01:33
Library tour
Jason Heneghan Academics
The Valley Library here at OSU is very unique as it offers a plethora of tutors and services to ensure the success of its students.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved