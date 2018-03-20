Sign Up
University of Oregon (UO) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Oregon (UO) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Oregon (UO) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Oregon (UO) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Oregon (UO) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Oregon (UO) campus by taking you around Eugene. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Oregon (UO) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Oregon (UO) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Oregon (UO) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Oregon (UO) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Oregon (UO) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Oregon (UO) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Oregon (UO)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Oregon (UO) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Oregon (UO) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Oregon (UO) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Oregon (UO) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Oregon (UO) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Oregon (UO) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Oregon (UO) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Oregon (UO) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Oregon (UO). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Oregon (UO) and Eugene during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:38
Welcome to u of o
Campus
Welcome to U of O! Here there are 22,980 students. We're located in Eugene, Oregon. It rains a lot in Oregon but that's what makes it BEAUTIFUL. If you're from Oregon then you know what I mean. But, if you're not from Oregon I hope you give this school and state a chance to blow you away.
01:41
Check out a typical dorm room
Dorms
The dorms at UO are great! Making friends and getting to live with them is so much fun. It takes some time to get used to living in a dorm but after a while it's a great time. I live in Carson Hall which is central on campus and has a volleyball court outside.
03:27
Welcome to straub hall + hear about class size at u of o!
Academics
Straub Lecture Hall is a beautiful place to have class. Lectures are a big part of academics here but there are always resources available to get more help.
02:10
All you need to know about lillis business complex
Academics
The Lillis Business Complex is an incredible place to study. The faculty at the business school are knowledgeable, experienced, and want to see you succeed. The workload is definitely difficult but if business is what you want to do, then give Oregon some serious thought.
01:18
Check out a classroom in lillis business complex
Academics
The Lillis Business Complex is an incredible place to study. The faculty at the business school are knowledgeable, experienced, and want to see you succeed. The workload is definitely difficult but if business is what you want to do, then give Oregon some serious thought.
01:29
Beach volleyball at carson
Beach Volleyball at Carson always brings a smile to my face. Sunny days are great but seeing my friends having fun outside makes them even better.
01:28
Check out the john e. jaqua academic center for student athletes
This is the student athlete building. I've never been inside because it's pretty exclusive. Sports here are well funded, a lot of fun, and super impressive. There's also a cute duck couple that lives in the moat around this building. GO DUCKS!
04:18
Take a tour of the student rec center
The Rec is a great place to get a workout in, take a class, play some sports, and do so much more! All of the equipment is super nice and state of the art. There are lots of basketball courts available. Additionally, you can take yoga, pilates, dance, spin, and many more classes for PE credit! There's also a pool with a hot tub, outdoor turf fields, running tracks, weight rooms, and a rock wall!
03:03
Welcome to hamilton dining
Dorms
Hamilton Dining Hall has a special place in my heart. In this video Devin and I show you what a typical grub looks like for us at Hammy Dining. The U of O takes pride in their yummy food and wide variety of options. YUM!
02:01
Check out all the greek life houses!!
Greek Life Houses are lots of fun and super pretty. Formal recruitment happens in the fall and informal recruitment happens in the spring. You can join a house at any time but people typically do freshman, if not sophomore year. All of the greek organizations here are wonderful, welcoming, and lots of fun.
