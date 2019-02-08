Sign Up
University of Nevada, Reno Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Nevada, Reno tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 31 tour videos for University of Nevada, Reno, so you can expect to spend between 93 to 155 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Nevada, Reno and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Nevada, Reno tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Nevada, Reno tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Nevada, Reno in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Reno, NV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Nevada, Reno, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Reno weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Nevada, Reno website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Nevada, Reno tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Nevada, Reno starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Nevada, Reno students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Reno if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Nevada, Reno admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Nevada, Reno?

Below is a list of every University of Nevada, Reno building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Nevada, Reno tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Nevada, Reno include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Nevada, Reno students!

What is city Reno, NV like?

Reno is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Nevada, Reno.

Who are the tour guides for University of Nevada, Reno on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Nevada, Reno. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Nevada, Reno tours:

University of Nevada, Reno, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Nevada, Reno is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Reno and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Nevada, Reno in person.

The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center is Nevada's HUGE four story gym/rec center. It has everything you need to get the best workout in. The gym has tons of options for group fitness classes which are free and lots and lots of fun! This is one of the nicest gyms you can find in all of Nevada!
The basketball games held in Lawlor Events Center can actually get pretty wild! Games are one of the best social events on campus! The clip from this video is from our "pink out" game! As for football games, the student section is always packed and energetic!!
The Joe Crowley Student Union, more commonly referred to as "The Joe", is one of the most important buildings on campus! It is home to many of the best places to eat for students. The Joe also has many other things, such as the bookstore, a theater, and ballrooms that house many of the events on campus throughout the year.
Out of your four years at UNR, the Knowledge Center is going to be the most important building you will visit! You can find the KC packed every single night. When finals week comes around, there is no better place to get a group of friends to bust out a semester's worth of study in one night!
The William J. Raggio Building is home to Reno's College of Education. Christine goes into detail about some of the amazing programs we have here on campus!
Why I Love UNR with Alyssa Delle Planas
Joe Crowley Student Union Building Tour with Mirabel and Katelyn
Tour of the Keck Museum
Meet Iuri, a Mining Engineering Master's Student at UNR 
Meet Mollee, a Pre-Nursing Student at UNR
