University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 4 tour videos for University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV), so you can expect to spend between 12 to 20 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Las Vegas, NV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Las Vegas weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Las Vegas if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)?

Below is a list of every University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) students!

What is city Las Vegas, NV like?

Las Vegas is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

Who are the tour guides for University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) tours:

University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Las Vegas and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in person.

04:27
A day in my life as a unlv student
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
A view of my day on campus, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: You can see what campus looks like coming in from the white lot parking (by the Thomas & Mack Center). I walk around the outside of the Marjorie Barrick Museum. From across the street I show you the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building. I spend some time on the Lied Library and show you a bit of it. Then I go the the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building C. In my time lapse you can see the auditorium classroom building (Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building A), past that is the Lied Library, and to the right the modern building is the new Hospitality Hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), that opened in 2018.
05:45
A snow day at unlv!
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
Snow days at UNLV are not common, so this was very exciting for me especially since I lived on Maui before moving here. Watch the entire video on my youtube channel: http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: I am walking onto campus from the Tropicana Parking Garage (by the Thomas & Mack Center). The lawn area is near the front end of campus and id directly in front of the John S. Wright Hall. I then go onto the top floor of the John S. Wright Hall. When I am on the stairs I show the Lied Library (the large glass building). I go to the top floor in the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality) and show you the view, from left to right is the Carol Harter Classroom Complex (it consists of 3 buildings), and a better view of the Lied Library. You can see a foggy view of the strip. I show a quick clip of what the hospitality hall looks like on the first floor.
04:42
A day in my life as a unlv student
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
Watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I went: The video starts off at the Greenspun Hall (Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building). I got my morning breakfast from the Coffee Bean located inside the Lied Library. The first time lapse was taken in the Lied Library on the 5th floor. Then I get some food from the student union and take it to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality).
07:07
How i spend my down time on campus (unlv)
Jessica Tiburcio Campus
These clips are taken from A week in my life as a college student, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: The first place I go to is the Lied Library, this year the 5th floor is way busier than usual. I then head to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), to get a better of view of what is going on. I spend some time between classes reading on the second floor of the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, building C. Then I go to the gym (Student Recreation and Wellness Center). I show the night view of the strip from the white lot parking area.
