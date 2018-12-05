University of Portland (UP)
2024 University of Portland (UP) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Portland (UP)?
What type of housing does University of Portland (UP) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Portland (UP), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Portland (UP)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Portland (UP) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Portland (UP), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Portland (UP) feel like home!
- Buckley Center Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Merlo Field Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- St.Mary's Student Center Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Mehling Hall Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Corrado Hall Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Roseland Theater Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Shiley School of Engineering Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Clark Library Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Portland Soccer Camp Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- Franz Hall Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
- University of Portland Dorm at University of Portland (UP)
What are the dimensions of University of Portland (UP) dorm rooms?
The University of Portland (UP) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Portland (UP) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Portland (UP) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
