Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Portland (UP)

2024 University of Portland (UP) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Portland (UP)?

What type of housing does University of Portland (UP) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Portland (UP), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Portland (UP)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Portland (UP) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Portland (UP), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Portland (UP) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Portland (UP) dorm rooms?

The University of Portland (UP) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Portland (UP) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Portland (UP) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:27
West quad tour
camille velten Dorms
In this Video, I show you the West Quad, Best Quad :), that is home to Villa Maria Hall, Mehling Hall, and Corrado Hall.
00:51
Meet your guide:camille
camille velten Dorms
Let me show you around my college & answer some of your questions!! Meet your tour guide: Camille!
01:25
Mehling hall and the city
camille velten Dorms
Mehling Hall, the tallest building on campus and in North Portland, houses women in 195 rooms on its eight floors. Mehling was built in 1964 and has housed women exclusively since its opening. The hall has kitchens on every floor; some of the nicest and most spacious rooms on campus :) ; large study rooms; a ballroom; and a black box theater in the basement used for small theater productions.
01:51
Dorm tour!
camille velten Dorms
Room tour of my 5th floor double in Mehling Hall!!
03:03
About dorm life
camille velten Dorms
I'm going to be telling you some information about campus and dorm life!
01:14
East quad tour
camille velten Dorms
The East Quad is near the Pilot House (Dining) and the Merlo field. The East Quad is home to 3 Residence Halls: Shipstad (houses men and women in 141 rooms on four floors) Kenna Hall (a 103-room women's residence hall) and Christie Hall (a 62-room men's residence hall built in 1911 and remodeled in 1995).
02:35
Dorm tour& essentials
camille velten Dorms
I will be showing you more of my room and talking tips & essentials. A fridge is a college essential! And my dorm, Mehling Hall has tons of space and I love it!!

University of Portland (UP)

01:27
West quad tour
camille velten Dorms
In this Video, I show you the West Quad, Best Quad :), that is home to Villa Maria Hall, Mehling Hall, and Corrado Hall.
00:51
Meet your guide:camille
camille velten Dorms
Let me show you around my college & answer some of your questions!! Meet your tour guide: Camille!

University of Portland (UP) Mehling Hall

01:25
Mehling hall and the city
camille velten Dorms
Mehling Hall, the tallest building on campus and in North Portland, houses women in 195 rooms on its eight floors. Mehling was built in 1964 and has housed women exclusively since its opening. The hall has kitchens on every floor; some of the nicest and most spacious rooms on campus :) ; large study rooms; a ballroom; and a black box theater in the basement used for small theater productions.
01:51
Dorm tour!
camille velten Dorms
Room tour of my 5th floor double in Mehling Hall!!
02:35
Dorm tour& essentials
camille velten Dorms
I will be showing you more of my room and talking tips & essentials. A fridge is a college essential! And my dorm, Mehling Hall has tons of space and I love it!!

University of Portland (UP) Portland Soccer Camp

01:14
East quad tour
camille velten Dorms
The East Quad is near the Pilot House (Dining) and the Merlo field. The East Quad is home to 3 Residence Halls: Shipstad (houses men and women in 141 rooms on four floors) Kenna Hall (a 103-room women's residence hall) and Christie Hall (a 62-room men's residence hall built in 1911 and remodeled in 1995).

University of Portland (UP) University of Portland

03:03
About dorm life
camille velten Dorms
I'm going to be telling you some information about campus and dorm life!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved