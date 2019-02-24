How long do Woodbury University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 10 tour videos for Woodbury University, so you can expect to spend between 30 to 50 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Woodbury University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Woodbury University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Woodbury University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Woodbury University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Burbank, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Woodbury University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Burbank weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Woodbury University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Woodbury University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Woodbury University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Woodbury University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Burbank if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Woodbury University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Woodbury University?

Below is a list of every Woodbury University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Woodbury University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Woodbury University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Woodbury University students!

What is city Burbank, CA like?

Burbank is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Woodbury University.

Who are the tour guides for Woodbury University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Woodbury University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Woodbury University tours:

Woodbury University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Woodbury University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Burbank and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Woodbury University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: