Woodbury University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Woodbury University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Woodbury University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Woodbury University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Woodbury University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Woodbury University campus by taking you around Burbank. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Woodbury University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Woodbury University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Woodbury University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Woodbury University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Woodbury University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Woodbury University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Woodbury University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Woodbury University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Woodbury University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Woodbury University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Woodbury University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Woodbury University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Woodbury University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Woodbury University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Woodbury University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Woodbury University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Woodbury University and Burbank during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:17
Woodbury university introduction with gabby!
Gabby Gorven Interview
This is the first video for Woodbury University! My name is Gabby, I am a freshman filmmaking major, minor in writing, and I cannot wait to continue to show you around campus! I hope that throughout this time, I can cover everything you should know about Woodbury.
02:39
Woodbury university dorm
Gabby Gorven Dorms
Woodbury University dorms! This video goes in depth about the double in North Hall!
02:06
Levi's dorm tour! south hall single
Gabby Gorven Dorms
Levi, a freshman filmmaking major, talks about his single in south hall!
02:09
My fave academic building!
Gabby Gorven Academics
Discussing the film building at Woodbury University's campus!
01:22
Best spots on woodbury university's campus!
Gabby Gorven Campus
Discussing the best places on Woodbury's campus! Hammocks and the library!
02:08
Lecture classes!
Gabby Gorven Academics
Here is a quick look into Woodbury's typical lecture classes! Check out all the features in our classrooms!
03:38
Woody's cafeteria review!
Gabby Gorven Food
Hear Woodbury's students review Woody's cafeteria!
01:51
Learn about the animation major with amit!
Gabby Gorven Interview
Amit explains to us a bit about the Animation major at Woodbury University!
02:49
Lorena talks about architecture!
Gabby Gorven Interview
Lorena explains what is is like to be an architecture student at Woodbury University!
02:24
Last video! advice and farewells!
Gabby Gorven Interview
So sad to see you go! Here is my last piece of advice...good luck!
