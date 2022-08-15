Sign Up
University of South Carolina Aiken Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of South Carolina Aiken tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for University of South Carolina Aiken, so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of South Carolina Aiken and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of South Carolina Aiken tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of South Carolina Aiken tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of South Carolina Aiken in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Aiken, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of South Carolina Aiken, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Aiken weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of South Carolina Aiken website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of South Carolina Aiken tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Carolina Aiken starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of South Carolina Aiken students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Aiken if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of South Carolina Aiken admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of South Carolina Aiken?

Below is a list of every University of South Carolina Aiken building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of South Carolina Aiken tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of South Carolina Aiken include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of South Carolina Aiken students!

What is city Aiken, SC like?

Aiken is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of South Carolina Aiken.

Who are the tour guides for University of South Carolina Aiken on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of South Carolina Aiken. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of South Carolina Aiken tours:

University of South Carolina Aiken, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of South Carolina Aiken is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Aiken and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of South Carolina Aiken in person.

01:52
Learn about eva's communications major at usca
Demo Account Interview
Learn about Eva's Communications Major at USCA
02:27
The amazing usca faculty + who thrives at usca with eva
Demo Account Interview
Eva Slagle - faculty and who thrives at USCA
02:38
Why eva chose usca
Demo Account Interview
Intro & Why I Chose USCA
03:31
Eva's life as a communication major at usc aiken
Demo Account Interview
Eva Slagle - Life as a Comms Major
02:28
Usc aiken's amazing communication classes with eva
Demo Account Academics
Eva Slagle shares her experience in some favorite communication classes at USCA
00:58
Meet jewell, a nursing student at usc aiken!
Demo Account Interview
Jewell Russell- About me/ Intro
02:32
Usc aiken get on board day
Demo Account Campus
USC Aiken Get On Board Day
00:50
Why leanna chose usc aiken
Demo Account Interview
Leanna Bryant- Why I Chose USC Aiken
01:01
View of campus
Karlie Burnette Campus
00:55
A glimpse of fun at usc aiken!
Karlie Burnette
