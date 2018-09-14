Sign Up
Flagler College-St Augustine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Flagler College-St Augustine is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Flagler College-St Augustine vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Flagler College-St Augustine campus by taking you around Saint Augustine. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Flagler College-St Augustine in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Flagler College-St Augustine is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Flagler College-St Augustine people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Flagler College-St Augustine and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Flagler College-St Augustine in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Flagler College-St Augustine on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Flagler College-St Augustine in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Flagler College-St Augustine virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Flagler College-St Augustine in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Flagler College-St Augustine. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Flagler College-St Augustine and Saint Augustine during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:28
Welcome to flagler college - meet daniella!
Campus
I'm so excited to be your Campus Reel Tour Guide and show you around Flagler College, and most importantly, give you a glimpse into the life of a Saint!
01:23
Fec tower residence hall
Dorms
Located close to the entrance into Old Town St. Augustine, the refurbished Florida East Coat Railway office buildings have been refurbished for upperclassmen and first year transfer dorming. Since it's a bit of a walk to main campus, students residing here have access to The Pod for foods, a common area indoor and outdoor, and a gym.
01:03
Ponce de leon hotel and residence hall
Dorms
Contrary to popular belief, the Ponce de Leon Hotel that Flagler College is known for is not the actual college, but rather the freshman and first year transfer female dorms. The hotel's floor plan has been kept intact and therefore dorming varies room to room. Because I'm a sophomore, I don't have access inside the actual halls, but I can show you around our beautiful courtyard that is open to everyone and has stolen the hearts of everyone who comes to visit.
01:28
Inside an fec dorm
Dorms
Here's an inside look at dorming in FEC. All rooms accommodate up to two people and have a private bathroom, meaning you don't have to share it with suite mates unlike the other residence halls on campus. Every room has high ceilings with plenty of space to decorate and large windows that brighten the entire room.
01:03
Ringhaver student center
The Ringhaver Student Center is the busiest place on campus. The second floor is primarily classrooms, advisor offices, and club meeting rooms while the first floor is normally the most occupied with a game room, lounging area, and Bistro. The Bistro serves Starbucks, Chik-fil-a, and Boar's Head meats for sandwiches. It's a great hangout for students throughout the day, in between classes, and at night when you need a place to study and relax.
02:44
Taking a look at d hall!
Food
Located in Ponce, our dining hall is amazing, and the food isn't too far behind. There's a vast majority of options from a vegetarian station, hibachi station, and comfort food. All students living on campus are required to have a meal plan. However, for upperclassmen who live in the FEC dorms which is a six minute walk, sometimes prefer to stick to cooking meals they're guaranteed to enjoy in the comfort of their own rooms.
02:54
A glimpse into the life of an athlete
Academics
Kate is a sophomore on the softball team here at Flagler College and while her sports has a very demanding schedule, she doesn't let it distract her from seeking a career outside of the sports world. Playing for any college or university can be stressful but Kate's got her head in the game, and in the books, and still keeps time for herself.
02:12
Wave and rave event and cab interview
Academics
Our Wave and Rave event is a start up for the year, hosted by CAB, our Campus Activities Board. Alyssa gives a quick run down of what CAB is responsible for and what to look out for this school year.
01:24
Molly wiley art building
Academics
Right next to Kenan Hall, the Wiley Wiley Art Building is home to art and graphic design classes. This building is part of daily life for all visual art majors and minors as it is open late for them to complete their work in and out of class.
00:57
Pollard hall and a typical flagler classroom
Academics
Pollard Hall is the farthest academic building from campus with a ten minute walk. It is home to the Communications Department and most classes held here are focused on media literacy and other lecture based classes. All Flagler classes are small due to our small student to teacher ratio. You get an individualized sort of education in comparison to larger schools were teachers and students don't really have the opportunity to work together and ensure success in the course.
