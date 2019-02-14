Sign Up
Florida Southern College (FSC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Florida Southern College (FSC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Florida Southern College (FSC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Florida Southern College (FSC) campus by taking you around Lakeland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Florida Southern College (FSC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida Southern College (FSC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Florida Southern College (FSC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Florida Southern College (FSC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Florida Southern College (FSC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Florida Southern College (FSC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Florida Southern College (FSC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Florida Southern College (FSC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Florida Southern College (FSC) and Lakeland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:58
Meet hannah, a freshman at fsc
Hannah Kasten Interview
I'm Hannah, a freshman nursing major at Florida Southern originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. I'll be showing you around my campus. Nice to meet you!
06:33
Meet blake from florida southern college!
Blake Loughrey Interview
Meet Blake, a film major at FSC. Learn why he decided to study at FSC and a little more about his major and why he loves it.
09:46
Get to know josh! why fsc?
Joshua Rivera Interview
Meet Josh, a senior at Florida Southern College!
08:49
Meet gretchen - get to know me and fsc!
Gretchen Faraci Interview
Hi my name is Gretchen Faraci and I am excited to be introducing you to Florida Southern College and all that it has to offer! Join me in this video to know all things from applying to FSC, to ways to get involved on campus, to how FSC has taken on learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
06:25
Gretchen talks about remote learning at florida southern college
Gretchen Faraci Academics
The COVID-19 Pandemic has completely changed the way collegiate academics function on a day to day basis. It can be quite scary heading into your next phase of life and not knowing exactly what that may look like. Join me in this video to ease some of those nerves as I talk more about remote learning at FSC (including getting to see remote learning from a student pov!), our incredible staff and their accommodations, and ways I like to stay motivated while learning remotely.
09:49
Gretchen talks tips and tricks for applying at fsc
Gretchen Faraci Academics
Hello again everyone! In this video we get to talking about the application process of Florida Southern College. Join me to hear some of my own tips and tricks I used from my experience and wish I knew before going through applying. You will also get to learn some insiders to FSC as I share some fun termanology and items that a Moc is destined to be familiar with!
01:54
Meet avery, a freshman at fsc!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Avery, a freshman at FSC! Learn more about why she chose the school and what she loves about it so far.
05:58
Meet rowan! about me and why i chose florida southern college
Rowan Marshall Academics
Hi, I'm Rowan, and this is my first video as a content creator for Campus Reel! In this video I give a short introduction about myself and I talk about why I chose to go to Florida Southern College.
03:22
Meet craig- a junior at florida southern college testimonial
Craig van den Berg
This is the story of how I ended up at FSC all the way from South Africa.
06:13
Meet destiny! a student at fsc
Destiny Kimbrough Campus
Meet Destiny and go with her to a few of her favorite spots on campus!
