CAMPUSREEL
UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
How long do UC Irvine tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 88 tour videos for UC Irvine , so you can expect to spend between 264 to 440 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UC Irvine and stay informed on campus life.
Where do UC Irvine tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your UC Irvine tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UC Irvine in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Irvine, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UC Irvine , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Irvine weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UC Irvine website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do UC Irvine tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Irvine starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UC Irvine students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Irvine if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UC Irvine admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at UC Irvine ?
Below is a list of every UC Irvine building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- UCI Student Center & Event Services at UC Irvine
- Campus-University Center at UC Irvine
- Ayala Science Library at UC Irvine
- Engineering Gateway at UC Irvine
- Mesa Court at UC Irvine
- The Anteatery at UC Irvine
- Edwards University Town Center 6 at UC Irvine
- Bren Events Center at UC Irvine
- Phoenix Food Court at UC Irvine
- Mesa Court Housing at UC Irvine
- Infinity Fountain at UC Irvine
- Anteater Learning Pavilion (ALP) at UC Irvine
- Aldrich Park at UC Irvine
- Anteater Recreation Center at UC Irvine
- University of California Irvine at UC Irvine
- Langson Library at UC Irvine
- Robert Cohen Theater & Dance Studios at UC Irvine
- Aldrich Hall at UC Irvine
- The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine
- UCI Libraries Gateway Study Center at UC Irvine
- Classroom and Office Building (UCI-COB) at UC Irvine
- Berkeley & Columbia Court Apartment Homes at UC Irvine
- Middle Earth - Quenya Hall at UC Irvine
- Campus Plaza at UC Irvine
- Pippin Commons at UC Irvine
- Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UC Irvine
What will I see on a UC Irvine tour?
All CampusReel tours for UC Irvine include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UC Irvine students!
What is city Irvine, CA like?
Irvine is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UC Irvine .
Who are the tour guides for UC Irvine on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UC Irvine . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of UC Irvine tours:
UC Irvine , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UC Irvine is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Irvine and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UC Irvine in person.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Campus tour to California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
- Campus tour to California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Campus tour to California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
- Campus tour to University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Campus tour to University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)