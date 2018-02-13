Sign Up
UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do UC Irvine tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 88 tour videos for UC Irvine , so you can expect to spend between 264 to 440 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UC Irvine and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UC Irvine tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UC Irvine tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UC Irvine in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Irvine, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UC Irvine , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Irvine weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UC Irvine website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UC Irvine tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Irvine starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UC Irvine students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Irvine if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UC Irvine admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UC Irvine ?

Below is a list of every UC Irvine building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UC Irvine tour?

All CampusReel tours for UC Irvine include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UC Irvine students!

What is city Irvine, CA like?

Irvine is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UC Irvine .

Who are the tour guides for UC Irvine on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UC Irvine . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UC Irvine tours:

UC Irvine , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UC Irvine is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Irvine and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UC Irvine in person.

00:48
Introduction to uc irvine!
Campus
Welcome to the first video of UC Irvine. My name is Agustin Richardson and I will be your tour guide I hope you enjoy all the videos that I have posted, it is all 100% real, 100% honest, 100% awesome!
01:00
Aldrich park
Campus
Aldrich park, is always a relaxing place to hang out, and even though many students pass by every hour to go to their class or back to their apartments its state of peacefulness does no go away.
01:49
Check in with agustin at mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:31
Check out a typical dorm room in mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:03
Views from outside aldrich hall
Campus
The flagpoles are a common pick up and drop off point. This part is basically the front of the school and the one that connects with UTC.
00:53
Infinity fountain and zot zot pride
the infinity fountain symbolizes the infinity of knowledge that there is at UC Irvine. I provided all the step for you to be able to do the Zot Zot like a professional!!!
00:39
Game day on a wednesday night
UC Irvine has a Division 1 basketball team and we play in the NCAA league, at every game you can see students cheering with their ZOT! signs in the air. School Pride!
01:11
Agustin shows you around langston library
Academics
Both the Gateway Student Center and Langston Library are great places to study at! I usually go to gateway when i have to use a computer and I go to Langston when I just want to study for a test. I recommend going to the 3rd or 4th floor because there isn't as much noise as there is in the main floor which is the 2nd floor.
02:08
Business school at uci
Academics
This is our business school, the business administration major is really competitive, only a few get accepted every year. Therefore many decide to change their major to business economics.
01:29
More from the anteatery
Food
This is one of the dinning halls at UC Irvine, its called the Anteatery. It is located in the housing community Mesa Court, but anyone can come as long as they pay to get in. It is about $9-$13 depending on what meal plan you get. It is required for everyone in a dorm to get a meal plan.
