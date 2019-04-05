Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 10 tour videos for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), so you can expect to spend between 30 to 50 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Milwaukee, WI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Milwaukee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Milwaukee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)?

Below is a list of every University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) students!

What is city Milwaukee, WI like?

Milwaukee is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) tours:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Milwaukee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:41
Interview 1
Katie Nelson Interview
Interview with a student who is in her second year of early childhood education, and third year at UWM!
01:41
Interview 2
Katie Nelson Interview
Interview with a third-year film student at UW-Milwaukee.
02:06
Introduction to the university of wisconsin-milwaukee
Katie Nelson Campus
Welcome to Milwaukee's biggest university! I, Katie, give a brief introduction to UWM and give a little insight into what it's been like going to schoool here for my last 4 years. Video takes place over Spaights Plaza, a bustling area in the center of campus that houses a lot of fun activities during the warmer months.
01:12
The uwm student union
Katie Nelson Campus
The Union is an old building that is in need of many repairs-- but still houses some of the best places on campus including a cinema, art gallery, and recreation center.
01:27
Food at uwm
Katie Nelson Food
Sandburg towers has a giant dining area on the second floor as well a several small places to buy food on the first. However, Sandburg only allows residents into it's doors, so I'm in the Union giving a tour of your on-campus food options, as well as explaining how the meal plan works.
02:40
Uwm apartment tour
Katie Nelson Dorms
First-year students are required to live in the dorms, but after that many of them choose to live in off-campus apartments. South of campus is several block of such housing-- including my apartment! So here's a tour of what UWM apartment living looks like.
02:12
Uwm dorms
Katie Nelson Dorms
Sanburg Tower houses most of it freshman, with some living in Cambridge, located 15 minutes away from campus by the river. I reflect on my time living in the Residence Halls.
00:55
Classroom experience
Katie Nelson Academics
I'm in Bolton Hall to show you the diversity of classroom set-ups and sizes. You can find all sorts of classroom experience here at UWM, from giant lecture halls to small discussion rooms.
03:22
Final advice from uwm
Katie Nelson Academics
Thanks for watching!! I give some final advice for the next step in your life. Good luck out there!
01:41
Study spots
Katie Nelson Academics
I share some of my favorite spots at UWM, to study or hang out between classes.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved