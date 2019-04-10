Sign Up
Western Michigan University (WMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Western Michigan University (WMU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Western Michigan University (WMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Western Michigan University (WMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Western Michigan University (WMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kalamazoo, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Western Michigan University (WMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kalamazoo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Western Michigan University (WMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Michigan University (WMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Western Michigan University (WMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kalamazoo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Western Michigan University (WMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Western Michigan University (WMU)?

Below is a list of every Western Michigan University (WMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Western Michigan University (WMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Western Michigan University (WMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Western Michigan University (WMU) students!

What is city Kalamazoo, MI like?

Kalamazoo is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Western Michigan University (WMU).

Who are the tour guides for Western Michigan University (WMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Western Michigan University (WMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Western Michigan University (WMU) tours:

Western Michigan University (WMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Western Michigan University (WMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kalamazoo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) in person.

00:31
Introduction
Alyssa Zamora Interview
Who I am: where I’m from and my major and minor!
04:27
Housing at wmu
Alyssa Zamora Dorms
WMU has many on campus residences, in this video we will your one dorm room in Siedschlag Hall and my apartment in the Western View Apartments.
02:28
Quads on campus
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Tour of the College of Health and Human Services; the center of main campus where the Bernhard Center, Sangren, Waldo Library, and the Lee Honors College are located; and the fine arts quad by Miller Fountain.
02:30
Typical classrooms
Alyssa Zamora Academics
In this video, I discuss typical classroom experience for me as a fine arts major and also with a friend involved in the sciences, to get a taste of what multiple classroom experiences are like.
04:18
Academic buildings
Alyssa Zamora Food
Tour of the Lee Honors College, Bernhard Center, and Gilmore Theatre Complex!! Also shows the view from the tenth floor of Sprau Tower
03:38
Places to eat
Alyssa Zamora Food
Short tour through Valley Dining Center with some friends. I discuss other dining halls on campus and how meal plans work, too.
02:07
Waldo library
Alyssa Zamora Academics
Tour of the first floor and basement of Waldo Library which includes many books and printed resources as well as computer labs, private study rooms, and a virtual reality lab. They also just installed a cafe in the library which will be helpful during finals week when the library is open 24 hours.
03:24
Campus tour of destinations and landmarks
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Some clips following Ring Rd S, the road that goes all the way around campus. Includes close tour where we see the crest, the flagpoles, Heritage Hall, and “The W.”
02:06
Sports culture at wmu
Alyssa Zamora Campus
My friend Marcus and I discuss sport at Western including the variety of games and meets to attend and where they are holdback. We also discuss the Student Recreation Center where they hold yoga and Zumba classes, have open courts and rooms to play soccer, racquetball, and basketball. They also have a gym and pool in the SRC.
02:11
Downtown kalamazoo
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Tour of downtown Kalamazoo including some parks, stores, coffee shops, and restaurants that have live music. More discussion about the campus experience!
