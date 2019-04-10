How long do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Western Michigan University (WMU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Western Michigan University (WMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Western Michigan University (WMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Western Michigan University (WMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kalamazoo, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Western Michigan University (WMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kalamazoo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Western Michigan University (WMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Western Michigan University (WMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Michigan University (WMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Western Michigan University (WMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kalamazoo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Western Michigan University (WMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Western Michigan University (WMU)?

Below is a list of every Western Michigan University (WMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Western Michigan University (WMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Western Michigan University (WMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Western Michigan University (WMU) students!

What is city Kalamazoo, MI like?

Kalamazoo is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Western Michigan University (WMU).

Who are the tour guides for Western Michigan University (WMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Western Michigan University (WMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Western Michigan University (WMU) tours:

Western Michigan University (WMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Western Michigan University (WMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kalamazoo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) in person.

