Valdosta State University (VSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Valdosta State University (VSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Valdosta State University (VSU), so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Valdosta State University (VSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Valdosta State University (VSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Valdosta State University (VSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Valdosta State University (VSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Valdosta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Valdosta State University (VSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Valdosta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Valdosta State University (VSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Valdosta State University (VSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Valdosta State University (VSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Valdosta State University (VSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Valdosta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Valdosta State University (VSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Valdosta State University (VSU)?

Below is a list of every Valdosta State University (VSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Valdosta State University (VSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Valdosta State University (VSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Valdosta State University (VSU) students!

What is city Valdosta, GA like?

Valdosta is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Valdosta State University (VSU).

Who are the tour guides for Valdosta State University (VSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Valdosta State University (VSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Valdosta State University (VSU) tours:

Valdosta State University (VSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Valdosta State University (VSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Valdosta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Valdosta State University (VSU) in person.

02:48
Hi my name is leah rowell
Leah Rowell Interview
Hi My name is Leah Rowell. I am introducing myself and telling you about myself and what I am doing at VSU.
01:04
Fine art building
Leah Rowell Academics
I was headed to my class in the Fine Arts building and wanted to tell everyone why I loved it.
01:24
Fine arts building part 2
Leah Rowell Academics
I continued my tour in the Fine Arts building and showing all the types of art, people have created.
00:39
Fine arts building part 3
Leah Rowell Academics
The is part 3 of my tour at the Fine Arts Building. I went to the Fine Arts gallery to see the paintings and drawings students made.
01:27
Social life part 1
Leah Rowell Campus
I explored campus to give a brief look at the university.
01:14
Emily regeski
Leah Rowell Interview
I got to interview one of my classmates who explains why she chose VSU and her major.
01:27
Emily regeski's dorm
Leah Rowell Dorms
My classmate Emily showed me her dorm and what it's like living in a dorm.
01:16
Student fun
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a water balloon and pie-smashing fun as one of the many fun things we do on campus.
01:45
Student fun part 2
Leah Rowell Campus
This part 2 of Student Life. The students on campus had an amazing time having fun and dancing with lots of laughter.
02:21
Bailey science center
Leah Rowell Academics
I got to tour the Bailey Science Center. The building is where you take science and lab classes.
