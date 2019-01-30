Sign Up
Wagner College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Wagner College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wagner College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wagner College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wagner College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wagner College campus by taking you around Staten Island. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wagner College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wagner College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wagner College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wagner College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wagner College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wagner College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Wagner College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Wagner College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Wagner College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wagner College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wagner College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wagner College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wagner College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wagner College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wagner College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wagner College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wagner College and Staten Island during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:20
Intro to me and wagner college
Andrew Kolar Campus
Andrew introduces you to himself and Wagner college, and gives some quick facts about the school.
01:27
Sutter oval
Andrew Kolar Campus
Andrew shows you the famous Wagner "Oval". It serves as Wagner's campus quad and has many academic and recreational buildings surrounding it including Main Hall, Spiro Hall, Spiro Sports Center, and the Campus Library. It looks beautiful in the snowy seasons, and it great to have a picnic lunch or study on during warmer weather.
01:31
Freshman dorm room tour
Andrew Kolar Dorms
Andrew gives a tour of his Freshman dorm. All freshman live in Harborview Hall, which is a 14 story residence building. Your freshman year you will have one roomate unless you request a single for medical reasons. Harborview has stunning views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.
03:10
Spiro hall
Andrew Kolar Academics
Spiro Hall is one of the main academic buildings on campus. It holds several lecture halls, along with computer labs and the Wagner College Planetarium.
04:57
Harborview hall.wmv
Andrew Kolar Dorms
A tour of Harborview Hall which houses all the freshman and graduate students at Wagner, as well as Gatehouse lounge. It is 14 stories and contains double rooms and medical singles. There are laundry machines in the basements.
01:37
Things to do off campus (staten island)
Andrew Kolar
A quick excursion to the Staten Island Mall, and Andrew talks about some things to do and places to see off campus on Staten Island
02:39
High school vs college workload
Andrew Kolar Academics
Andrew talks a bit about the changes in classes and workload between high school and college.
05:12
Horrmann library
Andrew Kolar Academics
A tour of the three story Horrmann Library of Wagner College. It is full of books, computers, and awesome people who can help you with research, writing papers, and much more.
04:34
Access to nyc
Andrew Kolar Campus
Wagner College is conveniently located In New York City's Staten Island, but has easy access to the other boroughs. Andrew shows you how easy it is to get around and explore the greatest city in the world.
03:49
Day/night in the life
Andrew Kolar
Go through a normal weekend day and night, and Andrew talks about the social aspects of Wagner.
