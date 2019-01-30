Sign Up
Wagner College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Wagner College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Wagner College, so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wagner College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wagner College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wagner College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wagner College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Staten Island, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wagner College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Staten Island weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wagner College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wagner College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wagner College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wagner College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Staten Island if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wagner College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wagner College?

Below is a list of every Wagner College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wagner College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wagner College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wagner College students!

What is city Staten Island, NY like?

Staten Island is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wagner College.

Who are the tour guides for Wagner College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wagner College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wagner College tours:

Wagner College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wagner College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Staten Island and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wagner College in person.

01:20
Intro to me and wagner college
Andrew Kolar Campus
Andrew introduces you to himself and Wagner college, and gives some quick facts about the school.
01:27
Sutter oval
Andrew Kolar Campus
Andrew shows you the famous Wagner "Oval". It serves as Wagner's campus quad and has many academic and recreational buildings surrounding it including Main Hall, Spiro Hall, Spiro Sports Center, and the Campus Library. It looks beautiful in the snowy seasons, and it great to have a picnic lunch or study on during warmer weather.
01:31
Freshman dorm room tour
Andrew Kolar Dorms
Andrew gives a tour of his Freshman dorm. All freshman live in Harborview Hall, which is a 14 story residence building. Your freshman year you will have one roomate unless you request a single for medical reasons. Harborview has stunning views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.
03:10
Spiro hall
Andrew Kolar Academics
Spiro Hall is one of the main academic buildings on campus. It holds several lecture halls, along with computer labs and the Wagner College Planetarium.
04:57
Harborview hall.wmv
Andrew Kolar Dorms
A tour of Harborview Hall which houses all the freshman and graduate students at Wagner, as well as Gatehouse lounge. It is 14 stories and contains double rooms and medical singles. There are laundry machines in the basements.
01:37
Things to do off campus (staten island)
Andrew Kolar
A quick excursion to the Staten Island Mall, and Andrew talks about some things to do and places to see off campus on Staten Island
02:39
High school vs college workload
Andrew Kolar Academics
Andrew talks a bit about the changes in classes and workload between high school and college.
05:12
Horrmann library
Andrew Kolar Academics
A tour of the three story Horrmann Library of Wagner College. It is full of books, computers, and awesome people who can help you with research, writing papers, and much more.
04:34
Access to nyc
Andrew Kolar Campus
Wagner College is conveniently located In New York City's Staten Island, but has easy access to the other boroughs. Andrew shows you how easy it is to get around and explore the greatest city in the world.
03:49
Day/night in the life
Andrew Kolar
Go through a normal weekend day and night, and Andrew talks about the social aspects of Wagner.
