Wellesley College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Wellesley College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Wellesley College, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wellesley College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wellesley College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wellesley College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wellesley College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wellesley, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wellesley College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wellesley weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wellesley College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wellesley College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wellesley College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wellesley College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wellesley if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wellesley College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wellesley College?

Below is a list of every Wellesley College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wellesley College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wellesley College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wellesley College students!

What is city Wellesley, MA like?

Wellesley is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wellesley College.

Who are the tour guides for Wellesley College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wellesley College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wellesley College tours:

Wellesley College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wellesley College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wellesley and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wellesley College in person.

00:21
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Campus
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
01:53
Meet christiane! a great person and a sweet soul!
Academics
Wellesley has many great students with diverse backgrounds and interests! Meet Christiane, a sophomore who loves Wellesley and science (in that order).
00:32
Katy explains the 5 dining halls on campus and shows you her favorite one
Food
Wellesley is very proud of its 5 dining halls each with a unique theme and special amenities. No matter what you're craving, you can find it at Wellesley. Every dining hall also has ice cream in it due to an endowment by a frozen treat loving alum!
02:03
Emily the uppcerclass-woman!
Campus
Meet a junior with a passion for learning and a passion for Wellesley! Emily is super excited to tell everyone what she loves about her school.
01:56
See katy's room!
Dorms
Take a look at my room, which is a common size for upper class students. It also shows the types of decor allowed at Wellesley and some included furniture. Many rooms at Wellesley have a lake view like mine and students usually have their windows open for fresh air.
00:22
Journey to the center of the quad
Academics
Wellesley has an academic quad located in the center of campus. It is home to all humanities and social science classes and every student has to take at least one class in the quad. The quad is full of study spots and even cafes to fuel your mind while you work.
00:43
Aerial view of the science center!!
Academics
See the science Center from the top floor! The science center is a building built around another building and is very visibly from two different times. People take science, math, and engineering courses in the science center or just play sardines at night in the maze-like building.
00:33
Digital classroom in pendelton!
Academics
Wellesley has many classrooms of varying ages and sizes. This video shows you a more modern classroom with a screening area and a sound booth! This classroom is located in the Education department but host many class types such as Economics and Political Science.
00:17
Seminar and lecture hall in founders hall!
Academics
Founders Hall is the home to language, religion, history, and women's studies classes, among many others. Founders is attached to Green Hall which has the same classes along with administrative offices. In the basement of founders you can find a student run coop called El Table.
00:49
Common room study sesh
Dorms
Many students study in their dorm's common room because it is close to their rooms but removed enough so they can focus on schoolwork. The Stone Davis common room is representative of most dorm's common rooms, complete with couches, a TV, and a table to work at. Common rooms also host weekly teas and dorm meetings.
