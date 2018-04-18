How long do West Virginia University (WVU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for West Virginia University (WVU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of West Virginia University (WVU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do West Virginia University (WVU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your West Virginia University (WVU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring West Virginia University (WVU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Morgantown, WV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at West Virginia University (WVU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Morgantown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The West Virginia University (WVU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do West Virginia University (WVU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of West Virginia University (WVU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because West Virginia University (WVU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Morgantown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the West Virginia University (WVU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at West Virginia University (WVU)?

Below is a list of every West Virginia University (WVU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a West Virginia University (WVU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for West Virginia University (WVU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see West Virginia University (WVU) students!

What is city Morgantown, WV like?

Morgantown is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at West Virginia University (WVU).

Who are the tour guides for West Virginia University (WVU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at West Virginia University (WVU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of West Virginia University (WVU) tours:

West Virginia University (WVU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if West Virginia University (WVU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Morgantown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting West Virginia University (WVU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: