West Virginia University (WVU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. West Virginia University (WVU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the West Virginia University (WVU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the West Virginia University (WVU) campus by taking you around Morgantown. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit West Virginia University (WVU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of West Virginia University (WVU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the West Virginia University (WVU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting West Virginia University (WVU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting West Virginia University (WVU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at West Virginia University (WVU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of West Virginia University (WVU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring West Virginia University (WVU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting West Virginia University (WVU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a West Virginia University (WVU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting West Virginia University (WVU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour West Virginia University (WVU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience West Virginia University (WVU) and Morgantown during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:16
Madi takes you though evensdale crossings
Madi Wallize Food
Madi takes you through one of WVUs best places to eat, Evensdale Crossing has a variety of options to choose from and is a great place to do work or hang out with friends
03:12
The madeline hughes talks about her favorite things about wvu
Madi Wallize Campus
Madeline talks about what made her decide to come to WVU
01:32
How to use the prt at wvu
Madi Wallize Campus
This will show you how to use the WVU personal rapid transit also known as the PRT
02:15
Madi walks down high street
Madi Wallize Campus
High street is one of the most popular off-campus sites for students to hang out. High street is filled with different types of food places, night clubs and shops that give Morgantown a small town vibe.
05:29
Tour through creative arts center
Madi Wallize Academics
I show you around my favorite place on campus and home to my major
00:21
Meet madi
Madi Wallize Campus
I'm Madi I'm a freshman I'm an art education major
06:02
West virginia university st patrick's day 2019 vlog
Lauren Albano
Saint Patrick's day is a big social event for West Virginia University. There is plenty to do! This video partially shows off the frats on this holiday.
05:43
West virginia game day vlog
Lauren Albano
This is a vlog style video where I take the viewer through what a normal game day at WVU looks like.
04:38
Day in the life of a freshman wvu student
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I share an inside view on the day in the life of a freshman WVU student. I walk you through my classes throughout the day as well as other activities I take part in on campus. I hope this video helps you discover what it's like to be a WVU student!
06:55
Oakland hall at wvu dorm tour
Alexa Marks Dorms
In this video I give a tour of an Oakland Hall Dorm room on the Evansdale Campus of WVU. I show what a normal dorm looks like decorated and I also share my personal opinions on living in this dorm.
