James Madison University (JMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do James Madison University (JMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 12 tour videos for James Madison University (JMU), so you can expect to spend between 36 to 60 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of James Madison University (JMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do James Madison University (JMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your James Madison University (JMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring James Madison University (JMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Harrisonburg, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at James Madison University (JMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Harrisonburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The James Madison University (JMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do James Madison University (JMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of James Madison University (JMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because James Madison University (JMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Harrisonburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the James Madison University (JMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at James Madison University (JMU)?

Below is a list of every James Madison University (JMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a James Madison University (JMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for James Madison University (JMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see James Madison University (JMU) students!

What is city Harrisonburg, VA like?

Harrisonburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at James Madison University (JMU).

Who are the tour guides for James Madison University (JMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at James Madison University (JMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of James Madison University (JMU) tours:

James Madison University (JMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if James Madison University (JMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Harrisonburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting James Madison University (JMU) in person.

Trending Now
01:06
Introduction video!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Hey everybody! I'm so excited to share my beautiful campus with you all! This is my first time ever doing anything like this so please bear with me through this learning curve! Go Dukes!
02:07
A tour of my dorm!
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
This is a tour of my dorm room! I live in Wayland Hall which is in the "Bluestone" dorms on the Quad. My dorm is hall style which means I share a bathroom with all of the guys on my floor. It's nice because our amazing housekeeping staff keeps it clean, but sometimes sharing a bathroom with so many people can get old.
01:04
Tour of festival food court!
Jake Abruzzo Food
Festival also hosts a lot of conferences and ballrooms, but students mostly use it as a place to study and eat! It is located on East campus right next to the Skyline Dorms.
02:41
The arboretum- a hidden gem!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
The Arboretum is a wonderful place to go all year round! It is always so calm there and serves as a really nice way to get away from the busy campus life. You can get to the Arboretum from the East Campus Dining Hall (E-Hall).
01:13
Tour of a single bedroom in wayland hall
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
This is a standard single dorm room in my dorm, Wayland Hall, which is located in the Bluestone Dorms on the Quad.
01:17
Bridgeforth stadium!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Here is a video of the football stadium!
02:25
Tour of a village dorm room!
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
Here is a tour of Huffman Hall located in the Village!
05:21
Walking tour of bluestone dr. and the quad!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
On this walking tour, we passed Mr. Chips, Madison Union, the Hillside Dorms, Carrier Library, and the Quad!
04:46
Explanation of meal plans!
Jake Abruzzo Food
This is a basic description of how meal plans work here at JMU and the three options that incoming freshman have!
07:54
Interview!
Jake Abruzzo Interview
My friend Erinne is Music Ed Major at JMU, see what she has to say about the school!
