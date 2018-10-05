Sign Up
Central Michigan University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Central Michigan University (CMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Central Michigan University (CMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Central Michigan University (CMU) campus by taking you around Mount Pleasant. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Central Michigan University (CMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Central Michigan University (CMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Central Michigan University (CMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Central Michigan University (CMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Central Michigan University (CMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Central Michigan University (CMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Central Michigan University (CMU) and Mount Pleasant during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:04
Meet kylie barber!
Dorms
My name is Kylie Barber! I am so excited to show you all CMU has to offer. All week I will be interviewing different students from different organizations that you can get involved with during your time at Central. Fire Up Chips!
05:00
Greek life and grawn hall!
Ashley is one of my friends at Central that has been involved with Greek Life since freshman year! On our walk to class together in Grawn Hall he answered a few questions for me. Also a quick look at main street where some of the sorority and fraternities are located!
04:32
Library and uc!
Food
Here is a quick look at two places on campus, the library and the UC! Two very popular places to utilize different resources, study, meet up with friends, and even grab some food!
03:47
Homecoming fun!
Here are a few fun homecoming events going on this week! The marching band plays around campus and also the radio stations hosted the Pie a DJ event to raise money for the radio stations!
02:50
Game day!
It's homecoming game day! So many alumni and friends are visiting this weekend for all of the festivities especially tailgating! So many people, so much fun! Fire Up Chips!
03:09
Kessler dorms!
Dorms
These are one of the bigger dorms offered on campus in the towers. In the towers Kulhavi, Campbell, and Kessler Hall all offer 4 bedroom 2 bathroom dorms for students who are transfer students or are sophomore status or above.
01:56
The pod!
Food
The POD is a great place to get a snack or a meal when meal places on campus are closed. The POD is open until 2am and has all your necessities!
04:41
Get involved and study abroad advice!
Just some quick advice about getting involved early at CMU and an interview with Stephanie Hodges who works within study abroad and can answer all of your questions!
03:17
Emma the ra!
Dorms
Emma is an RA in Kessler in the towers dorms and explains why towers is a great place to live!
04:08
Interview with a cmu professor!
Academics
Professor Tiffani Doyel work in the Broadcasting Department at CMU and gives some really good advice to incoming CMU students and why she thinks Central is unique!
