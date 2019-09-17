Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Azusa Pacific University (APU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Azusa Pacific University (APU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 11 tour videos for Azusa Pacific University (APU), so you can expect to spend between 33 to 55 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Azusa Pacific University (APU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Azusa Pacific University (APU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Azusa Pacific University (APU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Azusa Pacific University (APU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Azusa, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Azusa Pacific University (APU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Azusa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Azusa Pacific University (APU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Azusa Pacific University (APU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Azusa Pacific University (APU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Azusa Pacific University (APU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Azusa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Azusa Pacific University (APU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

Below is a list of every Azusa Pacific University (APU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Azusa Pacific University (APU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Azusa Pacific University (APU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Azusa Pacific University (APU) students!

What is city Azusa, CA like?

Azusa is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Azusa Pacific University (APU).

Who are the tour guides for Azusa Pacific University (APU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Azusa Pacific University (APU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Azusa Pacific University (APU) tours:

Azusa Pacific University (APU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Azusa Pacific University (APU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Azusa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Azusa Pacific University (APU) in person.

Trending Content

09:41
Apu orientation!
Emily Luk
APU holds Orientation Weekend every school year before school starts.
17:17
First semester | apu
Emily Luk
Had so much fun meeting new friends and going on adventures with everyone this year.
12:17
Visiting college in cali | apu
Emily Luk Campus
Traveled from Texas to California to visit Azusa Pacific University.
10:43
Quitting acting program?
Emily Luk Academics
Sometimes acting can be really tough and I really contemplated on continuing the pursuit the 2nd year into college.
10:11
What i eat in a day (college edition)
Emily Luk Food
Welcome to a day in my college life where I cook each meal :)
05:05
Everyday college makeup routine
Emily Luk
Super quick and easy makeup routine for on the go, especially if I have class right after!
01:51
Introduction: emily luk
Emily Luk Interview
Hello! My name is Emily Luk and I go to Azusa Pacific University. I major in Acting for the Stage and Screen. I also minor in business management. This is my intro video :) Enjoy!
07:18
Apu pros and cons
Emily Luk Academics
These pros and cons are just a brief snippet of what it's like to be a student at APU. Just a reminder that each person's experience will be different! :)
09:26
Dorm tour | azusa pacific university
Emily Luk Dorms
A look into my freshman dorm (Adams Hall) at Azusa Pacific University! Side note: The bathrooms are community style with two on each hall floor.
04:20
Apartment tour (university park) | azusa pacific university
Emily Luk Dorms
Welcome to my tour of my first apartment as a sophomore at Azusa Pacific University! :)
