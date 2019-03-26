Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) campus by taking you around Wheeling. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) and Wheeling during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:12
Meet eily and get some background on wheeling jesuit
Eily Cogan Interview
Meet your tour guide Eily Cogan! She is a Junior Biology major.Wheeling Jesuit University is a hidden gem located in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, welcome!
04:37
Check out dorm living with eily!
Eily Cogan Dorms
About 80% of Wheeling Jesuit's student body lives on campus! Living in dorms is where most people make their first friends and start to connect with their community. Listen as Eily explains everything you need to know about living in a dorm at WJU.
02:18
Check out academic life at wju with eily
Eily Cogan Campus
Look around our two main classroom buildings at Wheeling Jesuit, Donahue and Acker! Students roam around these buildings pretty much all day but after 5 PM they're pretty empty, except for students stuck in lab.
02:43
Take a look at the campus recreation center and field house
Eily Cogan Campus
70% of Wheeling Jesuit's students are athletes so the McDonough center and Bishop Schmitt field is a central part of campus life!
03:51
Walk around the library with eily
Eily Cogan Academics
The Bishop Hodges Library is the only library on campus so all WJU students use it! Watch this video to hear more about it's resources and uses!
03:59
Eily explains the meal plan experience
Eily Cogan Food
Most of Wheeling Jesuit's students live on campus and use the meal plan! The dining hall and campus coffee shop are big hang out spots on campus.
00:59
Eily says goodbye and gives a final piece of advice
Eily Cogan Interview
The most important part of choosing a University is finding an environment where you can thrive. Eily signs off and gives advice on how to find the right fit.
00:59
Eily explains why she chose campusreel
Eily Cogan Interview
Eily explains why CampusReel was such a fun experience and such a fun part time job!
