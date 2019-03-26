Sign Up
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wheeling, WV so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wheeling weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wheeling if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)?

Below is a list of every Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) students!

What is city Wheeling, WV like?

Wheeling is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU).

Who are the tour guides for Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) tours:

Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wheeling and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU) in person.

01:12
Meet eily and get some background on wheeling jesuit
Eily Cogan Interview
Meet your tour guide Eily Cogan! She is a Junior Biology major.Wheeling Jesuit University is a hidden gem located in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, welcome!
04:37
Check out dorm living with eily!
Eily Cogan Dorms
About 80% of Wheeling Jesuit's student body lives on campus! Living in dorms is where most people make their first friends and start to connect with their community. Listen as Eily explains everything you need to know about living in a dorm at WJU.
02:18
Check out academic life at wju with eily
Eily Cogan Campus
Look around our two main classroom buildings at Wheeling Jesuit, Donahue and Acker! Students roam around these buildings pretty much all day but after 5 PM they're pretty empty, except for students stuck in lab.
02:43
Take a look at the campus recreation center and field house
Eily Cogan Campus
70% of Wheeling Jesuit's students are athletes so the McDonough center and Bishop Schmitt field is a central part of campus life!
03:51
Walk around the library with eily
Eily Cogan Academics
The Bishop Hodges Library is the only library on campus so all WJU students use it! Watch this video to hear more about it's resources and uses!
03:59
Eily explains the meal plan experience
Eily Cogan Food
Most of Wheeling Jesuit's students live on campus and use the meal plan! The dining hall and campus coffee shop are big hang out spots on campus.
00:59
Eily says goodbye and gives a final piece of advice
Eily Cogan Interview
The most important part of choosing a University is finding an environment where you can thrive. Eily signs off and gives advice on how to find the right fit.
00:59
Eily explains why she chose campusreel
Eily Cogan Interview
Eily explains why CampusReel was such a fun experience and such a fun part time job!
