Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Indiana University-East

Will you enjoy Indiana University-East as a transfer student?

Indiana University-East Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to IUE. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to IUE.

Indiana University-East chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At IUE, 47.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Indiana University-East, click here

Can you transfer into Indiana University-East Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for IUE? IUE requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, IUE also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. IUE requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Indiana University-East’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down IUE transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline January 31 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Indiana University-East’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, IUE received 1380 transfer applicants. The school accepted 671 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for IUE is 48.62%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into IUE. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Indiana University-East chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 671 accepted transfer students, 398 students enrolled - that means the yield was 59.31%. IUE accepts 49 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Indiana University-East transfer GPA requirements? IUE requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, IUE requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for IUE IUE has noted the additional policies: Transferable credits will depend on program requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to IUE? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to IUE. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Richmond... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at IUE is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to IUE then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into IUE Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the IUE website for more info.

IUE accepts 48.62% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into IUE, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.22 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.35. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of IUE students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 410 520 465 SAT Reading 420 520 470 2018 Total SAT Score 830 1040 935 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 32 46 39 Indiana University-East’s average SAT score is 935. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana University-East your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Indiana University-East chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College