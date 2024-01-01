Will you get accepted?

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 17.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design? Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design received 164 transfer applicants. The school accepted 105 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is 64.02%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design transfer GPA requirements? Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design has noted the additional policies: Studio credit subject to a portfolio review from coursework completed..

Will you enjoy transferring to Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Milwaukee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design website for more info.

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design accepts 64.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.17 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.3. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

