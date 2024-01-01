Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Milwaukee School of Engineering

Will you enjoy Milwaukee School of Engineering as a transfer student?

Milwaukee School of Engineering Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to MSOE. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to MSOE.

Milwaukee School of Engineering chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At MSOE, 5.74% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Milwaukee School of Engineering, click here

Can you transfer into Milwaukee School of Engineering Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for MSOE? MSOE requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, MSOE also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. MSOE requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down MSOE transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Milwaukee School of Engineering’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, MSOE received 626 transfer applicants. The school accepted 260 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for MSOE is 41.53%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into MSOE. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Milwaukee School of Engineering transfer GPA requirements? MSOE requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, MSOE requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for MSOE MSOE has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to MSOE? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to MSOE. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Milwaukee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at MSOE is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to MSOE then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into MSOE Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the MSOE website for more info.

MSOE accepts 41.53% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into MSOE, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of MSOE students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 600 690 645 SAT Reading 560 650 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1160 1340 1250 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 23 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 49 61 55 Milwaukee School of Engineering’s average SAT score is 1250. To be a competitive applicant for Milwaukee School of Engineering your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

